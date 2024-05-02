Okaya Ferrato Disruptor Electric Motorcycle Launched At Rs 1.60 Lakh; Has 4 kWh Battery, 129 KM Range

Battery manufacturer Okaya, which forayed into the electric two-wheeler business a few years ago, has now rolled out an electric motorcycle. Named the Disruptor, the motorcycle is the first product to be introduced under Okaya EV’s new ‘Ferrato’ sub-brand. The Okaya Ferrato Disruptor has been launched in India at a price of Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding state subsidies), and deliveries of the Ferrato will begin by August 2024, the company said in a statement.

Also Read: Okaya EV Opens Bookings For New Ferrato Disruptor Electric Motorcycle

The Disruptor is a full-faired motorcycle, equipped with a telescopic fork and a monoshock. It has disc brakes at either end, but doesn’t have anti-lock brakes (ABS). Instead, it gets a combi-brake system (CBS). The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, and has 16 litres of onboard storage space.

Nestled within the Disruptor’s frame is a 4 kWh LFP battery, which enables a range of up to 129 kilometres on a full charge. Charging the motorcycle to full will take five hours, according to Okaya. Warranty on the battery is 3 years or 30,000 kilometres, whichever is earlier.

The Disruptor is equipped with a mid-mounted permanent magnet motor with a nominal output of 3.3 kW and a peak output of 6.37 kW. Power is delivered via a chain drive system, and the Disruptor will clock a claimed top speed of 95 kmph. The bike has three ride modes – Eco, City and Sports – and also has a reverse assist mode.

Also Read: Okaya EV Launches New Motofaast Scooter In India

Features of the Disruptor include a part-digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth and GPS connectivity, vehicle live-tracking, geo-fencing and a side stand sensor. The bike will be available in three colours – Inferno Red, Thunder Blue and Stealth Black.

At this price, the Disruptor is level on price with its main rivals, the Revolt RV400 and the Tork Kratos R.