Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki New SwiftHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberKeeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeNorton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Okaya Ferrato Disruptor Electric Motorcycle Launched At Rs 1.60 Lakh; Has 4 kWh Battery, 129 KM Range

The Disruptor, which is the first offering under Okaya EV’s new ‘Ferrato’ sub-brand, has an LFP battery pack and a disc brake at each end.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Okaya’s Ferrato Disruptor has a peak power output of 6.37 kW and a top speed of 95 kmph.
  • Deliveries of the Disruptor will begin around August 2024.
  • Goes up against the Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos R.

Battery manufacturer Okaya, which forayed into the electric two-wheeler business a few years ago, has now rolled out an electric motorcycle. Named the Disruptor, the motorcycle is the first product to be introduced under Okaya EV’s new ‘Ferrato’ sub-brand. The Okaya Ferrato Disruptor has been launched in India at a price of Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding state subsidies), and deliveries of the Ferrato will begin by August 2024, the company said in a statement.

 

Also Read: Okaya EV Opens Bookings For New Ferrato Disruptor Electric Motorcycle

 

The Disruptor is a full-faired motorcycle, equipped with a telescopic fork and a monoshock. It has disc brakes at either end, but doesn’t have anti-lock brakes (ABS). Instead, it gets a combi-brake system (CBS). The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, and has 16 litres of onboard storage space.

 

Nestled within the Disruptor’s frame is a 4 kWh LFP battery, which enables a range of up to 129 kilometres on a full charge. Charging the motorcycle to full will take five hours, according to Okaya. Warranty on the battery is 3 years or 30,000 kilometres, whichever is earlier.

 

The Disruptor is equipped with a mid-mounted permanent magnet motor with a nominal output of 3.3 kW and a peak output of 6.37 kW. Power is delivered via a chain drive system, and the Disruptor will clock a claimed top speed of 95 kmph. The bike has three ride modes – Eco, City and Sports – and also has a reverse assist mode.

 

Also Read: Okaya EV Launches New Motofaast Scooter In India

 

Features of the Disruptor include a part-digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth and GPS connectivity, vehicle live-tracking, geo-fencing and a side stand sensor. The bike will be available in three colours – Inferno Red, Thunder Blue and Stealth Black.

 

At this price, the Disruptor is level on price with its main rivals, the Revolt RV400 and the Tork Kratos R.

# Okaya EV# Okaya Disruptor# Okaya Ferrato Disruptor# Ferrato Disruptor# Ferrato# Electric Two Wheelers# Electric motorcycles# Bikes# Electric Mobility# Electric Two-wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.8
2021 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
  • 27,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 4.75 Lakh
₹ 10,638/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 9,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 7.25 Lakh
₹ 16,237/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2020 Tata Nexon, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Tata Nexon
  • 42,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 17,357/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 5,903 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 12.15 Lakh
₹ 27,212/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2017 Ford EcoSport, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2017 Ford EcoSport
  • 73,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda City, New Delhi
7.5
2017 Honda City
  • 49,783 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Kia Seltos, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.3
2022 Kia Seltos
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 14.55 Lakh
₹ 30,770/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda WR-V, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.1
2019 Honda WR-V
  • 50,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 17,357/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.9
2018 Hyundai Verna
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8 Lakh
₹ 17,917/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda Jazz, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2015 Honda Jazz
  • 50,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 5.25 Lakh
₹ 11,758/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Popular Okaya Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Mahindra cumulatively sold 70,471 units in April 2024, reflecting a 13 per cent growth as compared to the corresponding period last year.
Auto Sales April 2024: Mahindra Auto Sales Grow 13% Year-On-Year
Updated M4 Competition gets styling tweaks and more power over the outgoing model.
BMW M4 Competition Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.53 Crore
The new Vanquish is expected to make its debut later this year, almost seven years after it went out of production.
New Aston Martin Vanquish To Feature Twin-Turbo V12 Producing 824 Bhp And 1,000 Nm
Teaser images reveal restyled fascia in line with the newer EV series models, while the rear gains a revised lightbar.
Kia EV6 Facelift Teased Ahead Of Debut
The Bajaj Pulsar NS400 certainly has similarities to the NS200 but it looks like a more evolved, modern and contemporary take on the original NS design.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Launch: What To Expect
"Senna" will delve into both his on-track triumphs and the personal challenges that defined his life and career.
New Netflix Series "Senna" Pays Tribute to Brazilian Racing Icon
Newey has served as Red Bull's chief technical officer since 2006
Adrian Newey Announces Departure from Red Bull Racing
There are about five significant launches anticipated to occur in May 2024.
Upcoming Cars, SUVs To Be Launched In India In May 2024
The Yamaha electric motocross bike is getting ready to be launched in production form as recent patent filings reveal.
Yamaha Electric Motocross Bike Revealed In Patent Images
Royal Enfield sold a total of 81,870 units in April 2024, which is 12 per cent more than 73,136 units sold in April 2023.
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2024: Royal Enfield Sees 12 Per Cent Overall Growth
New electric motorcycle from Okaya EV sub-brand to have 129 km range, 95 kmph top speed.
Okaya EV Opens Bookings For New Ferrato Disruptor Electric Motorcycle
The updated Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 gets increased range, more features and new colour options as well.
2024 Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.99 Lakh
The updated ‘Mach 2’ version of Ultraviolette’s electric sports bike will debut roughly a year and a half after the market launch of the F77.
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Launch Today: Updated F77 Likely To Have Higher Range
With the revised prices, the Ola S1 X line-up now starts at Rs 69,999 (ex-showroom, including EMPS subsidy) for the 2 kWh variant.
Ola S1 X Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 10,000 As Part Of Introductory Offer
With total sales of 9,47,087 units, the market share of electric two-wheelers grew from 4.5 per cent in FY2023 to 5.4 per cent in FY2024.
Electric Two-Wheeler Sales See 30 Per Cent Growth In FY2024
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • cover-story
  • Okaya Ferrato Disruptor Electric Motorcycle Launched At Rs 1.60 Lakh; Has 4 kWh Battery, 129 KM Range
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved