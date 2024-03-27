Login
Tata Motors EV Division Partners With Hindustan Petroleum To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure In India

The collaboration aims to establish 5,000 EV charging stations nationwide by December 2024.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 27, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation have inked a MOU
  • TPEM commands a substantial market share of over 68 per cent
  • HPCL has already installed a total of 3,050 EV charging stations

In a bid to bolster electric vehicle (EV) adoption in India and to provide accessible charging networks, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to expand the EV charging infrastructure in the country. The collaboration aims to establish 5,000 EV charging stations nationwide by December 2024, ensuring widespread accessibility for EV owners across India.

 

Also Read: Tata Punch EV Review: This Packs An Electric Punch

 

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility commands a substantial market share of over 68 per cent. 

 

Leveraging HPCL's extensive network of fuel stations and TPEM's insights gleaned from over 1.2 lakh Tata EVs traversing Indian roads, the partnership seeks to position charging stations at locations frequented by Tata EV owners. Furthermore, HPCL will utilise data analytics on charger usage, aiming to enhance the overall customer experience.

 

The agreement between TPEM and HPCL is driven by a shared vision to promote the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in India. Additionally, plans are underway to introduce a user-friendly payment system facilitated by a co-branded RFID card, streamlining the charging process for consumers, according to Tata. 

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Unveils First Dedicated EV Dealerships In Gurugram

 

 HPCL aims to install 5,000 electric vehicle charging stations by December 2024. 

 

TPEM commands a substantial market share of over 68 per cent in the electric passenger vehicle segment, while HPCL boasts a nationwide network comprising more than 21,500 fuel stations. HPCL has already installed a total of 3,050 EV charging stations, containing battery-swapping facilities, across the nation.

 

Commenting on this partnership, Balaje Rajan, Chief Strategy Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “As the adoption of EVs increases, the availability of widespread and dependable charging infrastructure will play a crucial role in making EVs mainstream in India. This strategic partnership with HPCL emphasizes our dedication to advancing India’s EV ecosystem in which the growth of charging infrastructure plays a pivotal role.”

 

# Tata Passenger Electric Mobility# Tata Motors Electric Mobility# Tata Motors Electric Cars# Tata Electric Vehicles# Tata Electric Cars# Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)# Hindustan Petroleum# Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.# Electric Cars
