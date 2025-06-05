HomeNews & Reviews
Tata Harrier EV: Top 10 Stats About Tata’s Latest Electric SUV

The Harrier EV will be offered in three trim levels and two battery pack options.
By car&bike Team

2 mins read

Published on June 5, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Harrier EV offered with a 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery pack
  • AWD variants gets six terrain modes in addition to four drive modes
  • Prices start at Rs 21.49 lakh; bookings open on July 2, 2025

The Tata Harrier EV was recently launched in India at an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 21.49 lakh (excluding the cost of the charger). While only the base price has been revealed so far, full pricing details are expected to be rolled out closer to the start of bookings on July 2, 2025. 

 

Also Read: Tata Harrier EV Launched At Rs 21.49 Lakh; Gets Dual Motor Powertrain, Terrain Modes & More

 

3 Trim Options 

Tata Harrier EV Images

The Harrier EV will be offered in three trim levels: Adventure, Fearless, and Empowered. 

 

2 Battery Choices 

 

Buyers can choose between two battery packs: 65 kWh and 75 kWh. 

 

14.53-inch Touchscreen 

Tata Harrier EV Images 3

A new 14.53-inch Neo QLED display replaces the older 12.3-inch unit, offering a larger and more premium interface. 

 

Also Read: Tata Harrier EV: In Pictures

 

6 Terrain Modes 

Tata Harrier EV Images 2

Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) versions of the Harrier EV feature six terrain modes: Rock Crawl, Snow, Gravel, Sand, Normal, and a configurable sixth mode, in addition to four regular drive modes. 

 

360-Degree Cameras with Transparent View 

Tata Harrier EV Images 12

The SUV’s 360-degree camera system includes a transparent mode, allowing drivers to view the area beneath the vehicle for better off-road visibility. 

 

235 bhp Rear-Wheel Drive Motor 

 

The base variant uses a 235 bhp electric motor with either of the available battery packs and powers the rear wheels. 

Tata Harrier EV 1

235 bhp + 156 bhp: Dual-Motor AWD 

 

The QWD setup includes a second motor on the front axle delivering 156 bhp, bringing the total output to 391 bhp and 504 Nm of torque. 

 

Also Read: Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared

 

0-100 kmph in 6.3 Seconds 

 

Tata claims the QWD variant can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.3 seconds. 

Tata Harrier EV Images 1

 

627 km Range (ARAI Certified) 

 

With the 75 kWh battery in RWD configuration, the Harrier EV is certified by ARAI for a driving range of up to 627 km. 

 

20–80% in Under 25 Minutes 

 

The Harrier EV supports up to 7 kW AC and 120 kW DC fast charging, allowing a 20 to 80 per cent charge in less than 25 minutes. 

