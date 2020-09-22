New Cars and Bikes in India
Hyundai To Discontinue Venue Manual In The US From 2021

A lack of demand for the manual versions has prompted Hyundai to discontinue the Venue's 6-speed manual in the US. All variants will continue to get a CVT instead.

The Hyundai Venue with the 1.6-litre petrol engine will miss the 6-speed manual in 2021

Highlights

  • The CVT automatic remains a popular choice on the Hyundai Venue in the US
  • The Venue manual gets a 6-speed gearbox paired with the 1.6-litre petrol
  • The Venue manual could return on sale with the N Line version in the US

Hyundai will be discontinuing the manual version of the Venue subcompact SUV in the US from the 2021 model year line-up. The company recently confirmed the development and cited the lack of demand for the Venue manual in the US for the same. However, the Hyundai Venue manual is only offered on the entry-level SE variant and the base model will now only get the CVT unit. With Hyundai pulling the plug on the manual version of the Venue, buyers in this space will have to choose between the Kia Soul and the Subaru Crosstrek.

Also Read: Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Sales Cross 1 Lakh Units Mark In Just 1 Year

The US-spec Hyundai Venue is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox paired to the 1.6-litre petrol engine. The four-cylinder motor develops 119 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The Venue does come pretty loaded for the base trim that includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with safety aids like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) and Driver Attention Warning (DAW).

The Hyundai Venue manual is only offered on the base SE trim in the US

The Hyundai Venue is the brand's most affordable crossover in the US and is a popular choice in the segment given the practicality it has to offer. The small crossover segment itself has turned out to be quite popular for carmakers in the United States with several new models being introduced in this space. With buyers looking at a practical purchase, the automatic variants tend to be more popular and convenient to drive, as opposed to a manual that is considered a sportier alternative. There is also a possiblity that Hyundai could reintroduce the manual version with the N Line in the future, positioning it as a proper sporty alternative over the standard versions.

The 2021 Hyundai Venue starts at $19,925 (around ₹ 14.66 lakh) for the base SE trim, going up to $20,975 (around ₹ 15.43 lakh) for the SEL, and $23,225 (around ₹ 17.09 lakh) for the Denim variant.

Also Read: Hyundai Venue IMT Review; New Sport Variant Tested

The Hyundai Venue is offered in 3 variants in the US - SE, SEL and Denim

Meanwhile, the India-spec Hyundai Venue was the first car in India to get the Intellgient Manual Transmission (IMT) earlier this year. The clutchless automatic gearbox brings the fun of a manual with an H-pattern gearshift lever while eliminating the clutch pedal. In addition, the subcompact SUV is offered with a 7-speed DCT paired with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine along with the 6-speed manual gearbox.

Source: Car and Driver


