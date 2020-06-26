Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Sales Cross 1 Lakh Units Mark In Just 1 Year

Between January and May 2020 alone, over 24,400 units of the Hyundai Venue were sold in India

In May 2020, the Hyundai Venue completed one year in the Indian market, and so far, the company has sold over one lakh units of the subcompact SUV. Out of the Venue's total sales, over 97,400 units were sold in India, while more than 7,400 units have been exported to other markets. The Venue was the first connected SUV to be launched in India, equipped with Hyundai's BlueLink system, and currently, it's the highest-selling sub-compact SUV in India, with over 24,400 units sold just between January and March 2020.

Commenting on the SUV's strong performance, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, "Hyundai Venue is India's first fully connected SUV and most awarded car of the year 2019-20 setting a chord with new age customers. Hyundai has been at the helm of innovation in the automotive industry, introducing revolutionary products and technologies that have established new benchmarks. With Venue, we have pioneered Fully Connected technology for customers. Additionally, Venue has paved the way to democratise global technologies such as Kappa 1.0-litre T-GDi and 7-Speed DCT for Hyundai cars in India, offering customers' excitement, delight and enhanced value."

The Hyundai Venue gets an 8.4-inch HD display with BlueLink connected car technology and an embedded eSIM

Hyundai says that 44 per cent of the Venue's total sales come from the turbo-petrol variants of the SUV, powered by the 1.0-litre T-GDI engine, out of which over 15,000 units were the automatic trim with the 7-Speed DCT transmission. Also, over 30,000 customers have opted for the Hyundai Venue variants that come with the BlueLink Connected Car Technology. Earlier this year in March, Hyundai also replaced the Venue's 1.4-litre BS4 diesel engine with the BS6 compliant 1.5-litre U2 CRDi oil burner, borrowed from the Kia Seltos. Since then, over 30 per cent of the Venue's total sales have come from the diesel variants, indicating that despite the shift to BS6 norms, there is still a strong demand for diesel engines in India.

The Hyundai Venue offers several segment-first features like SOS alert, Indian-accented English voice assist system, remote engine-start-stop function and climate control operation among others, as part of the BlueLink system. Other creature comforts include a sunroof, wireless charging, air purifier, 8.4-inch HD display screen, eco-coating, Arkamys sound system and wheel air curtains. Hyundai has also started working on programming the BlueLink connected car technology to recognise Indian regional languages.

Between January and May 2020 the Hyundai Venue was the highest-selling sub-compact SUV (24,400 units) in India

In India, the Hyundai Venue competes with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300. In comparison, between January and March 2020, Maruti Suzuki India sold 23,085 units of the Vitara Brezza, Tata Motors sold 10,545 units of the Nexon, Ford India sold 10,093 units of the EcoSport, and Mahindra sold 7,862 units of the XUV300.

