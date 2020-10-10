New Cars and Bikes in India
Near-Production Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India

The recently spotted near-production test mule of the 2021 Hyundai i20 is seen featuring the new large cascading grille, LED headlamps, large air intakes, and LED taillamps.

The next-gen Hyundai i20 will be a lot more premium and will get connected technology expand View Photos
The next-gen Hyundai i20 will be a lot more premium and will get connected technology

Highlights

  • The new Hyundai i20 appears to be almost production-ready
  • The new-gen Hyundai i20 will come with BlueLink technology
  • The new Hyundai i20 will come with new BS6 powertrain options

Images of a test mule of the next-generation Hyundai i20 premium hatchback have surfaced online. While the car is still partially camouflaged, based on the exposed areas, we can see that this is a near-production model of the car which is seen featuring the new large cascading grille, LED headlamps, large air intakes, and LED taillamps. The fact that the car is still running on steel wheels indicate that it's not fully production-ready yet, based on the frequent sightings of the car, we would expect Hyundai to launch in towards the end of 2020. 

41mnrfls

The test mule of the new Hyundai i20 is seen with steel wheels that indicate that it's not fully production-ready yet

The design of the car appears to be very similar to the global-spec Hyundai i20, which comes with the company's latest design language, featuring bolder all-black cascading grille, sportier bumper with sharper lines and LED headlamps. The India-spec model will also get foglamps. At the rear, the new i20 will come with sharp-looking wraparound LED taillamps connected by an LED strip and sporty rear bumper.

05rukdm8

At the rear, the new i20 will come with sharp-looking wraparound LED taillamps connected by an LED strip and sporty rear bumper

While the cabin is not visible in these images, we expect the third gen i20 to come with more premium and futuristic interior. The dashboard is likely to feature a new infotainment system, possibly with a 10.25-inch stick-out display from the Venue, along with a flat-bottom steering wheel (at least in the top-spec trim), and premium upholstery. It will also come with automatic climate control, rear AC vents and improved safety features, and BlueLink connected car technology.

Under the hood, the 2021 Hyundai i20 will be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel powertrains. It will include the 1.2-litre petrol, the 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic units.

Source: Rahul_Autospy

