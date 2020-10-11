New Cars and Bikes in India
New Hyundai i20 Spy Images Reveal LED Taillamps Ahead Of Launch

A recently spotted test mule of the new Hyundai i20 premium hatchback was seen flaunting a sharp-looking wraparound LED taillamps ahead of its launch.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
0  Views
The new Hyundai i20 will come with new BS6 petrol and diesel powertrain options expand View Photos
The new Hyundai i20 will come with new BS6 petrol and diesel powertrain options

Highlights

  • New spy images of the Hyundai i20 give a glimpse of LED tail lights
  • The new-gen Hyundai i20 will come with BlueLink technology
  • The all-new Hyundai i20 is expected to be launched in the coming months

A new set of images of the next-generation Hyundai i20 hatchback have surfaced online, revealing LED tail lamps in detail ahead of its launch. It gives us a clear view of the rear profile of the car showing sharp-looking wraparound LED taillamps and a sporty rear bumper. Also, the registration plate housing seems to be shifted down to the rear bumper. The test mule can be seen draped in camouflage, serving its purpose to conceal the details. Though the car is covered in heavy camouflage, it is safe to assume that the car is almost production-ready.

Also Read: Near-Production Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India​

kjdoors

The new spy pictures of the Hyundai i20 gives us a glimpse of the new LED taillamps

Hyundai has been extensively testing the third generation i20 car for quite some time now. We have already seen several spy shots of the premium hatchback while testing on Indian roads. The car is expected to sport new design language, which will be in-line with the global-spec Hyundai i20. The hatchback is likely to feature a bolder all-black cascading grille with LED headlamps and LED tail lamps, sportier bumpers, fog lamps and more.

We exclusively told you that the upcoming i20 will be Hyundai's sixth connected car with BlueLink technology in India. The premium offering from the South Korean automaker will come with more premium and futuristic cabin loaded with a new infotainment system, which could be a 10.25-inch stick-out display straight away lifted from the Venue subcompact SUV. It will also get a flat-bottom steering wheel, premium upholstery, automatic climate control, rear AC vents and improved safety features, etc.

Also Read: Next-Generation Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback Caught Testing In India Again​

htjre8jc

The new-generation Hyundai i20 gets a signature tail lamp and new bumpers

Mechanically, the car is expected to come with a choice of petrol and diesel powertrains. It will comprise the 1.2-litre petrol, the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engines. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic units. When launched, the next-generation i20 will take on the rivals such as Tata Altroz, Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

