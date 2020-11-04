2020 Hyundai i20: What To Expect

The 2020 Hyundai i20 is all set to be launched in India on November 5, 2020

The all-new Hyundai i20 is al set to go on sale tomorrow on November 05 and the company had also started accepting pre-bookings for the 2020 Hyundai i20 for an amount of ₹ 21,000. The new i20 will be offered in Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) variants and there will be a wide range of engine and gearbox combinations to choose from, just like we have seen in newer models from the Korean carmaker's stable. Here's what you can expect from the new generation i20.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai i20 Listed On Official Website Ahead Of Launch

Design

Add image caption here

The new-generation Hyundai i20 gets a complete overhaul and that starts with the design. It looks bolder and sharp now and the stance is sportier too accentuated by a sloping hood up front. The cascading grille and the headlight cluster are completely new as well and add to the bold look. The rear too has been completely revamped and sports a new bootlid and Z-Shaped sharp looking taillights.

Structure

The Hyundai i20 uses 66 per cent of high tensile steel.

The new Hyundai i20 can resist a rain shower of 60 mm per minute or 3,600 mm per hour and it uses 66 per cent high strength steel and 5,400 tons stamping on the press shop. This procedure helps making the car both high tensile and lighter in weight and then it has used high quality grade coils for sculpting. There are over 4,400 welding spots in each car at small gaps to ensure its structural rigidity and 80 per cent of the cars' parts are fixed using systemised stage 3 dynamic tightening with 700 plus joints.

Interiors

The cabin of the new i20 is completely new and the car will get a bunch of new features too.

We have only seen sketches of the new i20's interiors yet and eagerly waiting to see how it is on the inside. But from what we have collected so far, the cabin of the new i20 has been completely reworked and it is likely to be finished in all-black.

Features

The long list of features will include digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, flat-bottom steering with mounted controls, dual airbags, rear AC vents, charging sockets, Hyundai's BlueLink connected car technology and a sunroof among others.

Engines

The Hyundai i20 will share its engine line-up with the Venue.

The new i20 will share its engine line-up with the Hyundai Venue. So, there will be three engine options which include the 1.2-litre petrol, the 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines. Gearbox options will include an IVT (CVT) automatic gearbox with the petrol engine, a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) or a six-speed iMT gearbox with the 1.0-litre-turbo engine while a five-speed manual transmission will be standard.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.