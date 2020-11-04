New Cars and Bikes in India
2020 Hyundai i20: What To Expect

The new i20 will be offered in Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) variants and there will be a wide range of engine and gearbox combinations to choose from.

Shubham Parashar
The 2020 Hyundai i20 is all set to be launched in India on November 5, 2020 expand View Photos
The 2020 Hyundai i20 is all set to be launched in India on November 5, 2020

Highlights

  • The 2020 Hyundai i20 is all set to be launched in India on November 5
  • It is an entirely new model and has been completely revamped ground up
  • It gets a range of drivetrain options, sunroof and connected car tech

The all-new Hyundai i20 is al set to go on sale tomorrow on November 05 and the company had also started accepting pre-bookings for the 2020 Hyundai i20 for an amount of ₹ 21,000. The new i20 will be offered in Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) variants and there will be a wide range of engine and gearbox combinations to choose from, just like we have seen in newer models from the Korean carmaker's stable. Here's what you can expect from the new generation i20.

Design

The new-generation Hyundai i20 gets a complete overhaul and that starts with the design. It looks bolder and sharp now and the stance is sportier too accentuated by a sloping hood up front. The cascading grille and the headlight cluster are completely new as well and add to the bold look. The rear too has been completely revamped and sports a new bootlid and Z-Shaped sharp looking taillights.

Structure

j950qs08

The Hyundai i20 uses 66 per cent of high tensile steel.

The new Hyundai i20 can resist a rain shower of 60 mm per minute or 3,600 mm per hour and it uses 66 per cent high strength steel and 5,400 tons stamping on the press shop. This procedure helps making the car both high tensile and lighter in weight and then it has used high quality grade coils for sculpting. There are over 4,400 welding spots in each car at small gaps to ensure its structural rigidity and 80 per cent of the cars' parts are fixed using systemised stage 3 dynamic tightening with 700 plus joints.

Interiors

gg3f7go8

The cabin of the new i20 is completely new and the car will get a bunch of new features too.

We have only seen sketches of the new i20's interiors yet and eagerly waiting to see how it is on the inside. But from what we have collected so far, the cabin of the new i20 has been completely reworked and it is likely to be finished in all-black.

Features

The long list of features will include digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, flat-bottom steering with mounted controls, dual airbags, rear AC vents, charging sockets, Hyundai's BlueLink connected car technology and a sunroof among others.

Engines

pdaikag

The Hyundai i20 will share its engine line-up with the Venue.

The new i20 will share its engine line-up with the Hyundai Venue. So, there will be three engine options which include the 1.2-litre petrol, the 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines. Gearbox options will include an IVT (CVT) automatic gearbox with the petrol engine, a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) or a six-speed iMT gearbox with the 1.0-litre-turbo engine while a five-speed manual transmission will be standard.

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 18.6 - 22.54 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Price Starts
₹ 6.5 - 8.31 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,492 9% / 5 yrs

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Price Starts
₹ 6.75 - 11.65 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs

Hyundai Creta

SUV, 16.8 - 21.4 Kmpl
Hyundai Creta
Price Starts
₹ 9.82 - 17.32 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,382 9% / 5 yrs

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hatchback, 20.2 - 26.2 Kmpl
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Price Starts
₹ 5.13 - 8.35 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,643 9% / 5 yrs

Hyundai Aura

Sedan, 20 - 28 Kmpl
Hyundai Aura
Price Starts
₹ 5.86 - 9.28 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 12,156 9% / 5 yrs

Hyundai Santro

Hatchback, 20.3 - 30.48 Kmpl
Hyundai Santro
Price Starts
₹ 4.63 - 6.31 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 9,615 9% / 5 yrs

New Hyundai Verna

Sedan, 17.1 - 21.4 Kmpl
New Hyundai Verna
Price Starts
₹ 9.03 - 15.18 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 18,743 9% / 5 yrs

Hyundai Grand i10

Hatchback, 18.9 Kmpl
Hyundai Grand i10
Price Starts
₹ 5.87 - 5.97 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 12,181 9% / 5 yrs

Hyundai i20 Active

Crossover, 17.5 - 21.2 Kmpl
Hyundai i20 Active
Price Starts
₹ 7.74 - 9.93 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,068 9% / 5 yrs

Hyundai Kona Electric

SUV, 452 Km/Full Charge
Hyundai Kona Electric
Price Starts
₹ 23.72 - 23.91 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 49,236 9% / 5 yrs

Hyundai Tucson

SUV, 12.95 - 16.38 Kmpl
Hyundai Tucson
Price Starts
₹ 22.3 - 27.03 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 46,291 9% / 5 yrs

Hyundai Elantra

Sedan, 14.6 Kmpl
Hyundai Elantra
Price Starts
₹ 17.6 - 20.65 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 36,535 9% / 5 yrs
