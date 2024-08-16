Login
Hyundai Venue S Plus With Electric Sunroof Launched At Rs 9.36 Lakh

The S Plus variant is effectively the most affordable variant of the Venue to be equipped with an electric sunroof.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on August 16, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Venue’s S Plus variant gets an electric sunroof
  • Available with a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine and MT option
  • No other changes made to the subcompact SUV

Following the launch of the Venue S (O) Plus variant with an electric sunroof, Hyundai India has brought this feature to the lower-spec S Plus variant. The S Plus variant, equipped with an electric sunroof, has been launched at Rs 9.36 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable variant of the Venue to be equipped with an electric sunroof. The S Plus variant is solely available with the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Venue S (O) Plus With Electric Sunroof Launched At Rs 10 Lakh

 

Venue

 

The new variant comes with the same set of features as the previous S Plus trim, such as LED DRLs, projector headlights, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a digital instrument display with a colour TFT MID. The safety package on the Venue S Plus includes six airbags, a tyre pressure monitor, automatic headlights, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist, and a reverse camera.

 

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Creta Long Term Report: 3 Months Of Living With The CVT

 

Hyundai Venue 5c70bbf733

 

On the powertrain front, no mechanical changes have been made to the Venue with this update. The 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine produces a peak of 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque and is available only with the 5-speed manual transmission.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launch In September 2024

 

Hyundai India is preparing to introduce the updated version of the Alcazar in September 2024. The Alcazar, which is based on the Creta and has been on the market for approximately three years, is scheduled for a mid-life refresh, following the facelift of the Creta earlier this year.

