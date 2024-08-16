Hyundai Venue S Plus With Electric Sunroof Launched At Rs 9.36 Lakh

Following the launch of the Venue S (O) Plus variant with an electric sunroof, Hyundai India has brought this feature to the lower-spec S Plus variant. The S Plus variant, equipped with an electric sunroof, has been launched at Rs 9.36 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable variant of the Venue to be equipped with an electric sunroof. The S Plus variant is solely available with the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

The new variant comes with the same set of features as the previous S Plus trim, such as LED DRLs, projector headlights, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a digital instrument display with a colour TFT MID. The safety package on the Venue S Plus includes six airbags, a tyre pressure monitor, automatic headlights, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist, and a reverse camera.

On the powertrain front, no mechanical changes have been made to the Venue with this update. The 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine produces a peak of 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque and is available only with the 5-speed manual transmission.

