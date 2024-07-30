2024 Hyundai Creta Long Term Report: 3 Months Of Living With The CVT

The Hyundai Creta is one of India's most popular cars as well as the best seller in the compact SUV segment. It appeals to almost everyone and has been doing great in terms of sales ever since it was first launched back in 2015. And earlier this year came a facelift of the second generation of the SUV, which got a lot of important changes. It also broke all the previous records set by the car and crossed 1 lakh in sales in just over six months since its launch.

The Creta in the top SX (O) trim loaded with features joined the carandbike a few months back and since then we have clocked over 3,000 kilometres with this SUV. This one was the 1.5 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine with a CVT. We were only too glad to drive this one as this is the powertrain that sells the most in the Creta lineup which also has a more powerful turbo petrol and more frugal diesel.

The 2024 facelift got some significant changes specially on the face.

The SUV has always been a looker, and with the facelift that came this year, the car became even more appealing in terms of looks as well as design. The good thing Hyundai does with the Creta is that with every new generation or even the facelift, they make enough and more changes so that you can easily identify the model and that is the case with this new car as well. There are a lot of appealing elements all over the car, and whole lot SUV cues is something that buyers always appreciate in this segment.

A highlight is the lovely looking connected tail lamps.

The tail lamps look very nice, especially in the dark, and they make the Creta stand out on roads despite the fact that this car sells in huge numbers. Inside the cabin you have everything that you want and more in this top trim. The curved twin screen setup with all kinds of connectivity options, electric parking brake, Bose surround sound system, dual-zone AC, ventilated seats - the list is rather long. A lot of controls on the steering wheel help and the fit and finish is excellent barring maybe the physical buttons on the climate cluster.

A feature-loaded cabin makes the experience even more premium.

You also get a wireless charger along with A and C type charging ports on both the rows which makes the SUV very practical to use. The second row is also quite comfortable owing to features like centre armrest, panoramic sunroof as well as sun blinds. Boot space of 433 litres adds to the practicality though the spare wheel is of 16-inches which is one size less than the 17-inch ones present on this top trim.

Boot space of 433 litres adds to the practicality of Creta.

The 1.5 L naturally aspirated motor with a CVT is an apt combination, especially when using this in the city. You get a lot of convenience and with decent speeds the drive is quite manageable. At 113 bhp & 144 Nm the numbers are decent too, though peak torque kicks in quite late at 4,500 rpm. Of course of the Creta engines, this one isn't the most enthusiastic and if you'd love to drive in a sporty manner then the turbo petrol engine is more suited for you. What you get here though is a very refined engine and NVH levels are impressive too. Even at higher RPMs, at higher speeds, you can barely hear the sound of the engine inside the cabin, which is a really good thing.

The Creta comes with multiple engine & gearbox options.

Fuel efficiency with this combination is just about alright looking at the segment though it majorly depends on the way you drive the SUV. If you push it hard and press the throttle fully, then the fuel efficiency will hover around 10-12 kilometers per litre. But if you drive the light foot and you don't really use a lot of brakes, then your efficiency easily reaches up to 17 to 18 kilometers per liter, and can also cross 20 kmpl if you're driving on empty roads or on the highways for a long time.

Ride quality like always is one of the highlights on the Creta.

If you’re not looking to a lot of fuel efficiency from this combination on the Hyundai Creta then you must try the sport mode and the paddle shifts do make it a slightly better experience. So if you're looking for everything in one car, good efficiency, convenience, and even decent performance, then this drivetrain could actually work for you. And then there’s one of the highlights of the Creta from the time this car has been selling, and that is fantastic ride quality. It doesn't matter where you're sitting, the front row or the back row, you're guaranteed a supremely comfortable drive and ride on this SUV. The handling, too, is quite decent despite this being an SUV.

ADAS functions along with 6 airbags have made the SUV safer than before.

Now, one thing I was really looking forward to experiencing with this Creta when I first got the car were its ADAS features because most of us are not used to that. And that, for me, has been a revelation because this is the first time for me as well where I've spent so much time with a car that many ADAS functions. And believe me, they really come in handy in a lot of situations. So especially features like blind support monitor, blind view assist, lane keeping assist, and even autonomous braking at certain points come in really handy. It helps you to get a much safer drive with you and your family.

The SUV feels a bit overpriced in higher trims.

The Hyundai Creta is indeed all-rounder and that reflects in its design, practicality, drivability as well as safety. And that is why it continues to dominate a tough segment which has some really good cars. Many drivetrain options make it a versatile offering and with so many combinations on offer there’s one for everyone. We just wished the entire package was a little more accessible, especially in the higher trims.