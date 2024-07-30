Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New BMW 5 SeriesMINI Countryman E2024 MINI Cooper SKia EV6Tata Curvv EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan New X-TrailCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW CE 04 ElectricRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450TVS Apache RTR 160BMW CE 04 ElectricBajaj Freedom 125 CNG
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda CBR300RKeeway Benda Dark FlagNorton Commando 961 Cafe RacerNorton Commando 961 SportSuzuki V-Strom 1050
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2024 Hyundai Creta Long Term Report: 3 Months Of Living With The CVT

We’ve driven the 2024 facelift of the Hyundai Creta over 3 months and 3,000 km. How is the CVT version of the compact SUV to live with? We find out
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 30, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Hyundai Creta facelift was launched in January 2024
  • The SUV is offered with 3 engine and 4 gearbox options
  • Prices for the Creta begin at Rs. 11 lakh ex-showroom

The Hyundai Creta is one of India's most popular cars as well as the best seller in the compact SUV segment. It appeals to almost everyone and has been doing great in terms of sales ever since it was first launched back in 2015. And earlier this year came a facelift of the second generation of the SUV, which got a lot of important changes. It also broke all the previous records set by the car and crossed 1 lakh in sales in just over six months since its launch.

 

 

The Creta in the top SX (O) trim loaded with features joined the carandbike a few months back and since then we have clocked over 3,000 kilometres with this SUV. This one was the 1.5 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine with a CVT. We were only too glad to drive this one as this is the powertrain that sells the most in the Creta lineup which also has a more powerful turbo petrol and more frugal diesel.

 

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 11.00 Lakh

Creta image 2

The 2024 facelift got some significant changes specially on the face.

 

The SUV has always been a looker, and with the facelift that came this year, the car became even more appealing in terms of looks as well as design. The good thing Hyundai does with the Creta is that with every new generation or even the facelift, they make enough and more changes so that you can easily identify the model and that is the case with this new car as well. There are a lot of appealing elements all over the car, and whole lot SUV cues is something that buyers always appreciate in this segment.

 

Creta image 10

A highlight is the lovely looking connected tail lamps. 

 

The tail lamps look very nice, especially in the dark, and they make the Creta stand out on roads despite the fact that this car sells in huge numbers. Inside the cabin you have everything that you want and more in this top trim. The curved twin screen setup with all kinds of connectivity options, electric parking brake, Bose surround sound system, dual-zone AC, ventilated seats - the list is rather long. A lot of controls on the steering wheel help and the fit and finish is excellent barring maybe the physical buttons on the climate cluster.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelift Crosses 1 Lakh Sales Milestone

Creta image 20

A feature-loaded cabin makes the experience even more premium.

 

You also get a wireless charger along with A and C type charging ports on both the rows which makes the SUV very practical to use. The second row is also quite comfortable owing to features like centre armrest, panoramic sunroof as well as sun blinds. Boot space of 433 litres adds to the practicality though the spare wheel is of 16-inches which is one size less than the 17-inch ones present on this top trim.

 

Creta image 9

Boot space of 433 litres adds to the practicality of Creta.

 

The 1.5 L naturally aspirated motor with a CVT is an apt combination, especially when using this in the city. You get a lot of convenience and with decent speeds the drive is quite manageable. At 113 bhp & 144 Nm the numbers are decent too, though peak torque kicks in quite late at 4,500 rpm. Of course of the Creta engines, this one isn't the most enthusiastic and if you'd love to drive in a sporty manner then the turbo petrol engine is more suited for you. What you get here though is a very refined engine and NVH levels are impressive too. Even at higher RPMs, at higher speeds, you can barely hear the sound of the engine inside the cabin, which is a really good thing.

 

Creta image 24

The Creta comes with multiple engine & gearbox options. 

 

Fuel efficiency with this combination is just about alright looking at the segment though  it majorly depends on the way you drive the SUV. If you push it hard and press the throttle fully, then the fuel efficiency will hover around 10-12 kilometers per litre. But if you drive the light foot and you don't really use a lot of brakes, then your efficiency easily reaches up to 17 to 18 kilometers per liter, and can also cross 20 kmpl if you're driving on empty roads or on the highways for a long time.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta EV Spied On Test Ahead Of Early 2025 Launch In India

Creta image 25

Ride quality like always is one of the highlights on the Creta.

 

If you’re not looking to a lot of fuel efficiency from this combination on the Hyundai Creta then you must try the sport mode and the paddle shifts do make it a slightly better experience. So if you're looking for everything in one car, good efficiency, convenience, and even decent performance, then this drivetrain could actually work for you. And then there’s one of the highlights of the Creta from the time this car has been selling, and that is fantastic ride quality. It doesn't matter where you're sitting, the front row or the back row, you're guaranteed a supremely comfortable drive and ride on this SUV. The handling, too, is quite decent despite this being an SUV.

 

Creta image 28

ADAS functions along with 6 airbags have made the SUV safer than before.

 

Now, one thing I was really looking forward to experiencing with this Creta when I first got the car were its ADAS features because most of us are not used to that. And that, for me, has been a revelation because this is the first time for me as well where I've spent so much time with a car that many ADAS functions. And believe me, they really come in handy in a lot of situations. So especially features like blind support monitor, blind view assist, lane keeping assist, and even autonomous braking at certain points come in really handy. It helps you to get a much safer drive with you and your family.

 

Creta image 6

The SUV feels a bit overpriced in higher trims.

 

The Hyundai Creta is indeed all-rounder and that reflects in its design, practicality, drivability as well as safety. And that is why it continues to dominate a tough segment which has some really good cars. Many drivetrain options make it a versatile offering and with so many combinations on offer there’s one for everyone. We just wished the entire package was a little more accessible, especially in the higher trims. 

# hyundai india# hyundai creta# long term report# suv# cvt gearbox# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has achieved this milestone in 23 months, and while the first 1 lakh units were sold during the first year, the next 1 lakh units were sold in just 10 months.
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Achieves 2 Lakh Units Sales Milestone
  • The sales milestone was achieved 7 months on from the updated SUV's launch on January 16, 2024.
    Hyundai Creta Facelift Crosses 1 Lakh Sales Milestone
  • Citroen’s first coupe-SUV for India is primed to go up against the incoming Tata Curvv, which will also be launched next month.
    Production Citroen Basalt Exterior Previewed Ahead Of August Launch
  • The special lease plan on EV6 is available exclusively for Doctors, Chartered Accountants, self-employed professionals and select corporate employees.
    Kia EV6 Now Available Under Lease For Rs. 1.29 Lakhs Per Month
  • The GV80 and GV80 Coupe are luxury SUVs that are currently sold overseas under Hyundai’s luxury brand, Genesis
    Genesis GV80, GV80 Coupe Design Patents Filed In India

Latest News

  • We’ve driven the 2024 facelift of the Hyundai Creta over 3 months and 3,000 km. How is the CVT version of the compact SUV to live with? We find out
    2024 Hyundai Creta Long Term Report: 3 Months Of Living With The CVT
  • We ride the new Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 on the twisty roads around Barcelona to get a sense of what this new 450 cc roadster offers.
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Review: New RE Roadster Ridden!
  • The new 8th-generation 5 Series is now in India. We spent a day with the luxury sedan to find out what works for it and what doesn't.
    2024 BMW 5 Series LWB: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
  • To be available in limited numbers, the Nissan X-Trail will be the halo product for the Japanese carmaker. It will pave the way for their model offensive but how is the X-Trail's return worth your attention?
    2024 Nissan X-Trail Review: The Second Coming
  • Ushering a new era in the highly competitive commuter segment, Bajaj has introduced the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle, the Freedom 125. We have extensively ridden and tested the motorcycle for a couple of days now and here is a review of the latest highly-anticipated commuter motorcycle
    Bajaj Freedom 125 Review: New King Of Commuter Segment?
  • The beast is broken in as the new and updated Jeep Wrangler tames the road without losing its bite. So, is the iconic Wrangler finally grown up for a civil life? Our Road Test tells the story of a more urban jungle-friendly Jeep.
    2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Review: Brute Domesticated For Civilised Duties
  • We head to Bangalore to spend some time with the updated Mach 2 version of the Ultraviolette F77 that has received new feature updates, along with a few hardware updates as well
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Review
  • With the electric equivalent of its entry-level GLA SUV, Indian luxury car customers now have a three-pointed star option in the Rs 60-70 lakh segment
    First Drive: 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+
  • Living with the cute MG Comet EV for a little over a month now. Here’s how the experience has been so far
    MG Comet EV Long Term Report: Nothing Vanilla About It
  • With more and more EVs now starting to enter the mass-market segments, the question that comes up is -- should you still consider a CNG car?
    Electric Vehicles vs CNG Cars: Driving Tata’s Tiago EV And iCNG To Analyse Pros, Cons And Running Costs

Research More on Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta
8.4

Hyundai Creta

Starts at ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Creta Specifications
View Creta Features

Popular Hyundai Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • 2024 Hyundai Creta Long Term Report: 3 Months Of Living With The CVT
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved