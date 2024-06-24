Login
Hyundai Creta EV Spied On Test Ahead Of Early 2025 Launch In India

When it arrives early next year, the Hyundai Creta EV will take on the production version of Maruti Suzuki’s EVX, as well as the Tata Curvv.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 24, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • All-electric Hyundai Creta expected to share most exterior and interior elements with the ICE model.
  • Latest spy shots surface as testing of the Creta EV nears its conclusion.
  • Likely to be priced between Rs 25-30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai India started 2024 with a bang, rolling out the Creta facelift, and it intends to begin 2025 on a similar note with the launch of the all-electric Creta. Fresh spy shots of the electric SUV have emerged as the Creta EV nears the end of its real-world test schedule, with the e-SUV set to go into production by the end of this year. These spy shots arrive courtesy car&bike reader Mayukh Bhatia, who spotted the Creta EV test mule in Delhi. The Creta EV will fill the gap left behind by the phasing out of the Kona Electric in the Indian market.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Discontinued In India

 

Hyundai Creta EV spied on test ahead of early 2025 launch in india carandbike 2

The Creta EV is likely to retain most of the ICE model's design and styling cues.

 

The upcoming Hyundai Creta EV is set to closely resemble its ICE counterpart, albeit with several distinct changes. These include a redesigned blanked-off grille, updated bumpers, and newly designed aero-optimised wheels. The charging port is expected to be located in the SUV’s front-end.

 

Previous spy shots have confirmed that on the inside, the Creta EV’s steering wheel is set to feature a new design adorned with Hyundai's latest EV-specific logo. Additionally, the vehicle includes a drive mode selector mounted on the steering column.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India Files DRHP For Upcoming IPO; To Dilute 17.5% Stake

 

Hyundai Creta EV spied

Older spy shots have revealed a new steering wheel; dual-screen setup expected to be carried over from the ICE Creta.

 

Performance-wise, the Hyundai Creta EV is expected to be equipped with a battery that will have a capacity of somewhere between 50 kWh to 60 kWh, offering an estimated range of up to 500 km on a single charge. It will likely employ a single motor to power the front wheels.

 

Expect the electric Creta to offer enhanced features over its ICE counterpart, positioning it competitively in the market. Further details on this upcoming model will be unveiled in the coming months. It is poised to compete with upcoming electric vehicles like the Maruti Suzuki EVX, Tata Curvv, Mahindra XUV400, and MG ZS EV, with prices expected to be in the range of Rs 20-30 lakh.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

