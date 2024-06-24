Login
Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Discontinued In India

The Kona was on sale in the Indian market for almost five years and was the first all-electric offering from the company in India.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai has discontinued the Kona EV in India.
  • Was on sale in India for five years.
  • Set to be replaced by the Creta EV in 2025.

Hyundai India has discontinued the Kona Electric SUV from its lineup. Launched in 2019, the Kona was on sale in the Indian market for almost five years and was the first all-electric offering from the company in India. With the Kona being discontinued, Hyundai’s all-electric lineup is now limited to just the Ioniq 5 in India, although it has previously stated its intentions to introduce more EVs here in the coming years. While Hyundai hasn’t officially stated the reason behind this decision, we expect it to be a strategic move, to make space for the Creta EV that is all set to be launched in 2025. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta EV Spied Testing, Reveals Interior With New Logo

hyundai kona electric polar white

Launched in 2019, the Kona was on sale in India for five years

 

First unveiled in 2017, the Kona was initially sold in the global market before being launched in the Indian market. Upon its introduction, it was one of the first electric vehicles to be introduced by a legacy automotive brand in India. The car was initially priced at Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom). In terms of specifications, it was equipped with a 100 kW motor (131 bhp, 395 Nm). It featured a 39.2 kWh unit which offered a certified range of 452 kilometres on a single charge. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India Files DRHP For Upcoming IPO; To Dilute 17.5% Stake

Hyundai Creta EV spied

The Creta EV is expected to feature a range of EV-specific styling cues

 

Spotted testing multiple times, the new Hyundai Creta EV is expected to look identical to its ICE version with a few EV-specific styling cues along with an updated cabin. Hyundai has previously said it will launch a total of six battery-powered new vehicles in India by 2028, one of which is already on sale here in the form of the Ioniq 5 crossover. At least two of the remaining five EVs are expected to be based on the Hyundai Group’s dedicated E-GMP architecture, while the other three could be based on a modified version of Hyundai’s ICE vehicle platforms.

 

Image 2 Source

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

