Hyundai Creta EV Spied Testing, Reveals Interior With New Logo

The spy shots revealed the interior with the new Hyundai logo on the steering wheel used by the automaker for its EVs globally.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Hyundai Creta EV was spotted testing in India in the facelifted avatar.
  • The Creta EV will get the new Hyundai logo specifically for EVs.
  • Expect to see a range of around 500 km on the Creta EV when it arrives.

Hyundai has been testing the Creta EV on several occasions. We’ve seen the car testing in South Korea, and now the car was recently spotted testing in India, in the facelifted avatar. The latest spy shots give a glimpse of the interior of the Hyundai Creta EV that’s expected to arrive soon. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta EV Spotted Charging In South Korea

 

 

The new Hyundai Creta EV is expected to look identical to its ICE version but expect to see notable changes including a new blanked-off grille, revised bumpers, and new aero-optimised alloy wheels. The charging flap is likely to be integrated into the front of the SUV. 

 

The cabin, though, gets important changes going by the images. The steering wheel looks different and gets the new Hyundai logo, which is specific to EVs in the automaker’s stable globally. Hyundai India could introduce the new EV logo with the Creta EV before rolling it out on other models. Moreover, the car gets a drive mode selector mounted on the steering column. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta EV Spied Testing In South Korea

 

 

There’s no word on performance numbers or ranges. The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to get a comparable battery pack to the MG ZS EV. Expect to see a range of around 500 km on a single charge. Expect a single motor powering the front wheels on the compact SUV. The Hyundai Group is going to get aggressive in its EV strategy for India and recently announced the localization of batteries for electric vehicles in the country in association with Exide

 

This should keep prices competitive, while we expect to see a few extra features over the ICE Creta on the electric SUV. More details on the upcoming offering will be available in the months to come. The upcoming Hyundai Creta EV will take on the Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV, BYD Atto 3, and the like in the segment. Expect prices to be around the Rs 20-30 lakh mark. 

 

Source

 

# Hyundai Creta EV# Hyundai Creta EV spied# Creta EV# Hyundai Creta EV Interior spied# Creta EV spied# Hyundai India# Hyundai electric cars# Upcoming Hyundai cars# Electric Cars
