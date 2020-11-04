New 2020 Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback: Price Expectation In India

We expect the new Hyundai i20 premium hatchback to be priced quite aggressively

The new-generation 2020 Hyundai i20 premium hatchback is all set to go on sales in India on November 5. Hyundai has said that the upcoming model will be the safest and most advanced i20 yet, and we have already seen glimpses of the car ahead of its launch. Hyundai has already started accepting pre-bookings for the car at ₹ 21,000, and the company has revealed a fair amount of details regarding the new-gen i20. However, one of the most important things, that are yet to be revealed include the price of the car, and here's what we expect regarding the i20's pricing.

Now, the previous Hyundai i20 was priced in India between ₹ 6.51 lakh to ₹ 8.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, in addition to a new design and styling, the upcoming i20 will also get a host of smart features like LED projector headlamps, LED taillamps, diamond cut alloys, and two-tone roof option. Furthermore, it also comes with a premium cabin featuring a large touchscreen display with Hyundai's BlueLink connected car technology, digital instrument cluster, a sunroof, and maybe even wireless charging.

The upcoming Hyundai i20 will also get a host of smart features like LED projector headlamps, LED taillamps, diamond cut alloys

All that, in addition to the new range of BS6 compliant engines, will add a premium to the price tag, however, Hyundai will also want to keep the pricing aggressive, and it is likely to achieve that by offering more variants. This will allow the Korean carmaker to offer an aggressive base-price, which could start around ₹ 6.35 lakh, while the top-end model with all the bells and whistles could be priced around ₹ 10.35 lakh (all ex-showroom).

The Hyundai i20 will share its engine line-up with the Hyundai Venue.

Powertrain wise, the new Hyundai i20 will share its engines with the Venue subcompact SUV, features the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel motor, and the 1.0-litre T-GDI turbocharged petrol engine. Transmission choices will include a 5-speed manual gearbox along with a 6-speed iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission), an iVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) automatic and a DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) automatic unit.

