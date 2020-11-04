New Cars and Bikes in India
New 2020 Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback: Price Expectation In India

While Hyundai has already has revealed a fair bit about the new-gen i20, one of the most important things, that are yet to be announced include the price of the car, and here's what we expect regarding the new-gen model's pricing.

Seshan Vijayraghvan
We expect the new Hyundai i20 premium hatchback to be priced quite aggressively expand View Photos
We expect the new Hyundai i20 premium hatchback to be priced quite aggressively

Highlights

  • The new Hyundai i20 will be launched on November 5, 2020
  • The new-gen Hyundai i20 will come with BlueLink technology
  • The new Hyundai i20 will come with new BS6 powertrain options

The new-generation 2020 Hyundai i20 premium hatchback is all set to go on sales in India on November 5. Hyundai has said that the upcoming model will be the safest and most advanced i20 yet, and we have already seen glimpses of the car ahead of its launch. Hyundai has already started accepting pre-bookings for the car at ₹ 21,000, and the company has revealed a fair amount of details regarding the new-gen i20. However, one of the most important things, that are yet to be revealed include the price of the car, and here's what we expect regarding the i20's pricing.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai i20: What To Expect

Now, the previous Hyundai i20 was priced in India between ₹ 6.51 lakh to ₹ 8.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, in addition to a new design and styling, the upcoming i20 will also get a host of smart features like LED projector headlamps, LED taillamps, diamond cut alloys, and two-tone roof option. Furthermore, it also comes with a premium cabin featuring a large touchscreen display with Hyundai's BlueLink connected car technology, digital instrument cluster, a sunroof, and maybe even wireless charging.

Also Read: Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet

hmhgm8t

The upcoming Hyundai i20 will also get a host of smart features like LED projector headlamps, LED taillamps, diamond cut alloys

All that, in addition to the new range of BS6 compliant engines, will add a premium to the price tag, however, Hyundai will also want to keep the pricing aggressive, and it is likely to achieve that by offering more variants. This will allow the Korean carmaker to offer an aggressive base-price, which could start around ₹ 6.35 lakh, while the top-end model with all the bells and whistles could be priced around ₹ 10.35 lakh (all ex-showroom).

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai i20 Listed On Official Website Ahead Of Launch

1i0j8ni

The Hyundai i20 will share its engine line-up with the Hyundai Venue.

Also Read: Third-Generation Hyundai i20 To Be Exported From India To Global Markets

Powertrain wise, the new Hyundai i20 will share its engines with the Venue subcompact SUV, features the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel motor, and the 1.0-litre T-GDI turbocharged petrol engine. Transmission choices will include a 5-speed manual gearbox along with a 6-speed iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission), an iVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) automatic and a DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) automatic unit.

