Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date

The export numbers include both the first-gen and the second-gen Hyundai Creta SUVs

Hyundai India announced that it has exported over 2 lakh units of the Creta to global markets. This includes the SUV that was launched in 2015 and even the new-generation car. The company said that in 2019 it exported 1,81,200 cars from India from January to December. During the same period, the company said, that it had an export share of 26 per cent in passenger car exports from India.

Hyundai also surpassed the 3 Million vehicle export milestone earlier in 2020, exporting Hyundai cars to 88 countries. Hyundai Motor India exports 10 models from India, all of which are produced at the company's factory in Tamil Nadu. These are the Santro, Grand i10, XCent, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20, i20 Active, Verna, Venue and the Creta.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, "The magnanimous 2 00 000 export milestone achieved by the Creta is a testimony of Hyundai's undeterred focus and commitment to 'Make in India, Made for the world'. Hyundai's state-of-the-art plant in Tamil Nadu manufactures global quality products in both domestic and international markets further providing our customers with quality time to lead a happy life."

