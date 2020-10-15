New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date

Hyundai has exported over 2 lakh units of the Creta compact SUV from India so far. This includes both the first-gen model, which was launched in 2015, and even the new-generation car.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Updated:
eye
2,142  Views
The export numbers include both the first-gen and the second-gen Hyundai Creta SUVs expand View Photos
The export numbers include both the first-gen and the second-gen Hyundai Creta SUVs

Highlights

  • Hyundai has exported over 2 lakh units of the Creta so far
  • The export numbers include both the new and old Hyundai Creta
  • In 2019 Hyundai exported 1,81,200 cars from India

Hyundai India announced that it has exported over 2 lakh units of the Creta to global markets. This includes the SUV that was launched in 2015 and even the new-generation car. The company said that in 2019 it exported 1,81,200 cars from India from January to December. During the same period, the company said, that it had an export share of 26 per cent in passenger car exports from India.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark

Hyundai also surpassed the 3 Million vehicle export milestone earlier in 2020, exporting Hyundai cars to 88 countries. Hyundai Motor India exports 10 models from India, all of which are produced at the company's factory in Tamil Nadu. These are the Santro, Grand i10, XCent, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20, i20 Active, Verna, Venue and the Creta.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced

5tve6ivo

Hyundai said that in 2019 it exported 1,81,200 cars from India from January to December

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Compact SUV Crosses The 5 Lakh Sales Unit Mark In India

0 Comments

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, "The magnanimous 2 00 000 export milestone achieved by the Creta is a testimony of Hyundai's undeterred focus and commitment to 'Make in India, Made for the world'. Hyundai's state-of-the-art plant in Tamil Nadu manufactures global quality products in both domestic and international markets further providing our customers with quality time to lead a happy life."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Launched In India Starting at Rs. 39.3 lakh
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Launched In India Starting at Rs. 39.3 lakh
Nissan Kicks 1.3 Turbo CVT Review
Nissan Kicks 1.3 Turbo CVT Review
Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Zero Motorcycles Reveals 2021 Line-Up
Zero Motorcycles Reveals 2021 Line-Up
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Launched In India Starting at Rs. 39.3 lakh
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Launched In India Starting at Rs. 39.3 lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Features, Specifications, Bookings, Deliveries
2020 Land Rover Defender India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Features, Specifications, Bookings, Deliveries
2020 Land Rover Defender Launch: What To Expect
2020 Land Rover Defender Launch: What To Expect
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Ducati Multistrada V4 May Be Called V4 Granturismo
Ducati Multistrada V4 May Be Called V4 Granturismo
Stuttgart Airport To Feature World's First Automated Valet Service In Partnership With Mercedes, Bosch and Apcoa 
Stuttgart Airport To Feature World's First Automated Valet Service In Partnership With Mercedes, Bosch and Apcoa 
Marchesini Wheels Founder Roberto Marchesini Passes Away
Marchesini Wheels Founder Roberto Marchesini Passes Away
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Brochure leaked
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Brochure leaked
BMW Motorrad WSBK Team Use 3D Printing At The Track
BMW Motorrad WSBK Team Use 3D Printing At The Track
Higher-Spec Mahindra Scorpio Variants Get Android Auto And Apple CarPlay Upgrades
Higher-Spec Mahindra Scorpio Variants Get Android Auto And Apple CarPlay Upgrades
Royal Enfield KX Bobber Concept Based 650 cc Cruiser Spotted Testing Once Again
Royal Enfield KX Bobber Concept Based 650 cc Cruiser Spotted Testing Once Again
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Launched In India Starting at Rs. 39.3 lakh
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Launched In India Starting at Rs. 39.3 lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender Launch: What To Expect
2020 Land Rover Defender Launch: What To Expect
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Review
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Review

New Car Models

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 0 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Aston Martin DB11

Coupe, 12 Kmpl
Aston Martin DB11
Price Starts
₹ 4.27 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 8,86,382 9% / 5 yrs

Lexus RC F

Coupe, 16.1 Kmpl
Lexus RC F
Price Starts
₹ 2 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,15,167 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Launched In India Starting at Rs. 39.3 lakh
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Launched In India Starting at Rs. 39.3 lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender Launch: What To Expect
2020 Land Rover Defender Launch: What To Expect
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Review
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Review
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities