Hyundai Creta Compact SUV Crosses The 5 Lakh Sales Unit Mark In India

The Hyundai Creta, currently the country's best-selling SUV, has crossed the 5 lakh sales unit mark in India. Hyundai India launched the compact SUV in July 2015, which means in the last five years the South Korean carmaker has sold an average of one lakh Creta SUVs every year. The company launched the second-generation model in March 2020, and despite the Coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown, Hyundai Creta managed to retain the top-spot among SUVs in May, June and July. Last month, in July 2020, the company sold 11,549 units of the new-gen Creta.

Commenting on the new sales milestone, Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing & Services, Hyundai Motor India, said, "With the 5 lakh sales mark, the Creta has set yet another benchmark in the industry, reaffirming a legacy of leadership in the SUV segment. At Hyundai Motor India we are continuously strengthening our portfolio with the best-in-segment features and technologically advanced products to make customers' life a happy life."

While the new milestone is certainly encouraging, we must tell you that these are wholesale numbers for the Creta and not retail. Given the lockdown, due to which a lot of dealers we still not operational until June, the retail numbers are likely to be considerably low, as hinted by the retail numbers released by the Federation Of Automobile Dealers Association's (FADA) for July 2020. According to FADA, dealerships have been running at a low inventory level as transit came to a halt during the lockdown period and haven't picked up the pace yet, post the lockdown. July is also the month when the lockdown was eased off generously in a bid to facilitate sales. In those regards, Hyundai India despatched 41,300 units in July while dealers retailed 29,413 units, a difference of 40.41 per cent.

