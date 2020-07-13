Rural Markets Attribute To 20 Per Cent Of The Hyundai Creta's Bookings

The 2020 Hyundai Creta has received 20 per cent bookings from the rural market in the last three months.

The Hyundai Creta has been one of the bestsellers for the Korean carmaker in India and the company has said that rural markets accounted for 20 per cent of the overall demand. Replying to a query made by carandbike, a spokesperson from Hyundai India said, "In the last 3 months we have received 20 per cent of bookings for the new Creta from rural markets." Now we already know that the Hyundai Creta has received 40,000 bookings already and 20 per cent of that coming from the rural markets is certainly a big deal. The statement further said that new models such as the Nios and Aura also have been witnessing strong demand from the rural market, with 19 per cent and 9 per cent bookings to their name, respectively.

The new Hyundai Creta gas bagged over 40,000 bookings so far.

Automakers in India have also reported that post the lockdown they have witnessed a healthier bounce back in the rural and tier 2 markets as compared to metros as buyer sentiments in these areas are positive as compared to grey buyer's sentiments in metros. Moreover, dealerships in rural and tier 2 markets have been operating at a better strength as compared to metros where some dealerships that fall in containment areas are still shut.

The Creta accounted for nearly half of the total cars Hyundai India sold in the domestic market in May as well as June.

Hyundai India has received over 40,000 bookings for the Hyundai Creta since its launch in March this year. In fact, in May it became the bestselling model in India with 3212 units being despatched to dealerships. The new-gen Hyundai Creta accounted for nearly half of the total cars Hyundai India sold in the domestic market in May as well as June, leaving no doubt that it was the Company's bestselling model even last month. Diesel variants are the most in demand attributing to about 55 per cent of the overall sales while the rest of the 45 per cent sales were for the petrol iterations.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is offered with three powertrain options.

There are three engine options on the new generation Creta, a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre VGT diesel and the 1.4-litre Turbo GDI petrol. The naturally aspirated petrol and diesel engines pump out 113 bhp and 144 Nm and 250 Nm of peak torque respectively, while the turbo petrol makes 138 bhp and 242 Nm of torque. Transmission options includes a six-speed manual which will be standard across the range, along with an optional torque convertor for the 1.5 diesel engine, 7-speed DCT on the 1.4 turbo petrol, and the iVT automatic for the 1.5 petrol motor.

