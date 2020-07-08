New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of Launch

Hyundai India has officially released the teaser of the new Tucson facelift, which is scheduled to go on sale in the country on July 14, 2020.

The new Hyundai Tucson facelift SUV was revealed at the 2020 Auto Expo

Highlights

  • Hyundai will launch the new Tucson facelift in India on July 14, 2020
  • 2020 Hyundai Tucson facelift is likely to be priced from Rs 19 lakh
  • The SUV will go up against the likes of Jeep Compass and the Honda CR-V

The new 2020 Hyundai Tucson facelift is all set to be launched in India by next week. The facelifted avatar of the SUV was first revealed at the Auto Expo 2020. The SUV was expected to hit the showrooms soon after its debut, however, the company had to delay it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After much delay, the South Korean carmaker will be launching the SUV on July 14 through a virtual event due to the COVID-19 crisis. 

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Spotted At Dealership Ahead Of India Launch

Hyundai has officially released the teaser of the Tucson facelift ahead of the launch

As a part of the brand's 'The Next Dimension' virtual world, it will be presenting three products on this new digital format, including the new Tucson, Creta & Verna

S S Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL said, "The core of Hyundai is innovation and we are committed to offer unique experiences through Most Advanced Technological and Futuristic Endeavors. With 'The Next Dimension', we intend to curate Multi-Cultural, Human Centric and Invigorated experiences in digital space for all the stakeholders. I am confident that 'The Next Dimension' will spearhead digitalization and virtual experience world in Indian Automobile Industry and create a new benchmark."

2020 Hyundai Tucson facelift sports split tail lamps with new LEDs

The facelifted Tucson SUV will be offered in two trim options - GL and GLS. It will get new cascading grille, full-LED headlamps, LED DRLs, revamped front & rear bumpers, 18-inch alloys, LED taillights, rain-sensing wipers, twin exhaust tips, blacked-out B-pillar, premium seating upholstery, six airbags, panoramic sunroof, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Hyundai's Blue Link connected technology, wireless charger, steering-mounted controls and host of features.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift India Launch Details Out

The new Hyundai Tucson facelift will be offered with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines. The petrol mill is expected to produce 150 bhp & 192 Nm of torque and will come mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The diesel motor will be coupled with a new 8-speed automatic transmission, belting out 182 bhp with 400 Nm of power figures. No manual transmission is likely to be offered on the SUV.

