2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Spotted At Dealership Ahead Of India Launch

Hyundai India will launch the facelifted version of the 2020 Hyundai Tucson in the Indian market on July 14, 2020. The Tucson was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 in its newest avatar. The SUV was expected to be launched soon after, but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the launch of the new Tucson is set for next week, which will take place through a digital press conference. The new Hyundai SUV has started reaching dealerships, as it has been captured on camera ahead of its launch.

Hyundai Tucson facelift will be launched in India next week

The SUV will be offered in two trims - GL and GLS. The facelifted version of the Tucson SUV is likely to get a few cosmetic changes, updated interior and BS6 compliant engines. Going by the images, the SUV will retain the overall silhouette of the predecessor, but sports several changes to differentiate the two. The upcoming Tucson SUV will feature new cascading grille, full LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, redesigned fog lamps, new alloy wheels, split LED tail lamps, revamped front and rear bumpers and more.

Hyundai Tucson facelift will get new features & revised colour scheme

Inside, the new Tucson SUV will also get minor updates in the form of a new instrument cluster, free-floating touchscreen infotainment system, Hyundai's BlueLink connectivity and more. The SUV will be packed with features such as electrically adjustable front seats, wireless charging, semi-digital instrument panel, suite, electric sunroof, remote engine start-stop, cabin pre-cool, electric parking brake, and more. For safety, the SUV will get airbags, ABS, EBD, smart cruise control, electronic stability control, hill assist control, blind-spot detection, forward collision avoidance assist and much more.

The facelifted model of the Tucson will be offered with a choice of BS6 compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol mill is expected to produce 150 bhp and 192 Nm of power figures and will come mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The oil burner, on the other hand, will churn out 182 bhp with 400 Nm of power figures. It will be coupled with a new 8-speed automatic transmission. No manual transmission is likely to be offered on the SUV.

Hyundai Tucson facelift comes with split tail lights with new LED treatment

Once launched, the SUV will go up against the likes of Jeep Compass and the Honda CR-V. Currently, the pre-facelift model is retailing in India between ₹ 18.76 lakh to ₹ 26.97 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Tucson will be priced slightly premium over the outgoing model. We expect the carmaker to price the SUV somewhere in the range of ₹ 19 lakh to ₹ 25 lakh (All prices ex-showroom).

