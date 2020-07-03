Hyundai Venue 1.0 Turbo To Get New iMT Gearbox; Launch This Month

Hyundai Motor India has announced that the Venue will get its all-new Intelligent Manual Transmission or iMT gearbox later this month on the T-GDI version. This is the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol version of the Venue gets the new transmission option that offers hasslefree gear shifts. The new iMT option is not your run-of-the-mill automatic though. While it gives you the convenience of a clutch-free drive, the driver can still use the gear lever to change gears, thus retaining the fun of a manual car. The technology was first announced on the Kia Sonet subcompact SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo, but sister-brand Hyundai has beat the automaker by introducing it in the Venue, which competes in the same segment.

The Hyundai Venue T-GDI with the iMT unit will get just two pedals to operate - accelerator and brake. It will get a gearshift lever with the 6-speed H pattern, but will not need a clutch pedal to change gears. Instead, Hyundai explains that a Transmission Control Unit (TCU) receives a signal from the TGS Lever Intention Sensor, indicating the driver's desire to change gears. The TCU then sends a signal to engage the hydraulic actuator forming hydraulic pressure, which is sent to the Concentric Slave Cylinder (CSC) through a clutch tube. The CSC then uses this pressure to control the clutch and pressure plate, which engages and disengages the clutch.

(The driver does not need to use the clutch to change shift gears on a car with intelligent manual transmission technology)

The driver is then able to change the gear without having the need to depress the clutch lever, like in a car with manual transmission. Now, the technology may seem similar to an Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), but it is different and promises minimal lag when compared to an AMT. It also retains the fun of a manual transmission, without the labour.

Hyundai also says that the new iMT unit offers more control over desired torque on wheels without compromising on the fuel efficiency and performance of the vehicle. We do not expect any changes in the power figures from the 1.0-litre turbo motor. The pricing is likely to see a marginal hike over the manual version while keeping things competitive. That said, it is likely to be more affordable than the Venue Turbo DCT that is priced at ₹ 9.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Hyundai Venue Turbo iMT goes on sale later this month. Keep watching this space for all the details.

