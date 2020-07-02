Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 40,000 Mark

Hyundai India has announced that the bookings of the Creta have crossed the 40,000 mark. It's an achievement of sorts for the company given that the car was launched just before the country went into lockdown mode because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hyundai India had already received 14,000 pre-bookings for the second-generation Creta ahead of its launch and in May the company had already received 20,000. The next 10,000 bookings came in June and now we have confirmation that the car has received more than 40,000 bookings.

The Hyundai Creta was launched just ahead of the lockdown on March 16

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is offered in 14 variants across 5 trim levels - E, EX, S, SX & SX(O) and is available with three engine options. First up is the 1.5-litre petrol engine that puts out 113 bhp and 144 Nm and is offered with an iVT automatic transmission. The 1.4-litre GDI Turbo petrol engine belts out 138 bhp and 242 Nm and is mated to a seven-speed DCT transmission. There is also the 1.5-litre diesel engine that churns out 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque and gets a 6-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox. All three engines get six-speed manual transmission as standard. While 12 per cent of the total bookings have been for Turbo petrol variants, 55 per cent bookings are attributed to the BS6 diesel variants.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is offered in 14 variants across 5 trim levels

The Hyundai Creta has been a strong seller for the company. In May 2020, it became the bestselling car in the country, and it was the first time that a Maruti Suzuki car had been dethroned. However, come May, Maruti Suzuki came back strongly with sales of the Alto and captured the top spot. Hyundai Creta came in second with a marginal difference between it and the Alto and this just goes to show that the trend for SUVs is strong in the country.



