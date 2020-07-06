New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift India Launch Details Out

Hyundai India will be officially launching the facelifted version of the Tucson SUV in India on July 14, 2020. The SUV will get cosmetic changes along with mechanical updates.

2020 Hyundai Tucson facelift will come in two trim levels - GL and GLS.

Highlights

  • The Hyundai Tucson facelift will be launched in India on July 14
  • The SUV will be offered with petrol and diesel engines
  • The facelifted avatar of the Tucson SUV was showcased at Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai, the South Korean car manufacturer introduced the Verna facelift and the all new Creta in the the last few months. Now, the carmaker is all set to launch the facelifted version of the Tucson SUV in India. Our sources suggest that the updated SUV will be launched in India on July 14, 2020. The company showcased the facelifted avatar of the SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo. The new Tucson SUV is expected to get a few changes inside as well as on the mechanical front.

Hyundai Tucson facelift was unveiled at Auto Expo 2020

The new Hyundai Tucson will sport the brand's latest signature-style cascading grille at the front, which is now slightly bigger than the one seen on the outgoing model. The SUV will also come equipped with full-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, redesigned front bumpers, new 18-inch alloys, LED elements for tail lights, rain-sensing wipers, slightly tweaked licence plate housing, rear bumper, twin exhaust tips and more.

On the inside, the facelifted iteration of the Tucson SUV will be seen with a redesigned dashboard featuring a new instrument cluster and a free-floating touchscreen infotainment system. The SUV will also get Hyundai's latest connected car technology with features such as remote engine start-stop, cabin pre-cool and more. Moreover, the SUV will also get existing features such as panoramic sunroof, electric parking brake, wireless charging and more.

Hyundai Tucson facelift will be offered in petrol and diesel engine options

In terms of engine options, the 2020 Hyundai Tucson facelift will be offered with BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines. The petrol engine will be a 2.0-litre mill which will be mated with a 6-speed automatic gearbox, while the oil burner will be a 2.0-litre diesel unit coupled with a new 8-speed automatic transmission. The pre-facelift model is offered with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed AT gearbox. The petrol unit is expected to produce 149.9 bhp whereas the diesel engine will churn out 182.4 bhp.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 40,000 Mark

0 Comments

The SUV is likely to be offered in two trims - GL and GLS options. When launched, the SUV will take on the rivals such as Jeep Compass and the Honda CR-V. As far as the prices are concerned, Hyundai's new Tucson SUV will be slightly premium over the predecessor. It is currently retailing in India between ₹ 18.76 lakh to ₹ 26.97 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

