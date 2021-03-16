carandbike logo
Hyundai Sells 1.21 Lakh Units Of The New-Gen Creta In One Year

Since 2015, when the Creta was first launched in the market, the company says that it has sold over 5.8 lakh units in the domestic market.

Ameya Naik
Hyundai Motor India today announced that the new generation Creta has recorded over 1.21 lakh unit sales in India since its launch last year. Since 2015, when the Creta was first launched in the market, the company says that it has sold over 5.8 lakh units in the domestic market. As far as exports go, Hyundai has managed to ship 2.16 lakh units of the Creta from India.

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, "This exemplary feat is a testimony of Hyundai's manufacturing excellence and class leading features that we offer to our discerning customers. As we move ahead, I am confident that our smart Indian customers will continue to choose Hyundai cars that are redefining benchmarks across segments."

As far as exports go, Hyundai has managed to ship 2.16 lakh units of the Creta from India. 

The new generation of the Creta comes with new-age technology and according to the company over 51 per cent customers have opted for higher spec SX & SX(O) trims.

Newsbeep
0 Comments

Over 60 per cent sales have been recorded for the diesel variant, while 20 per cent of sales have been provided by the automatic powertrain options, which include the 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.4-litre turbo petrol.

