2020 Hyundai Creta SUV Clocks Over 45,000 Bookings Since Launch

Hyundai India officially announced that the company has received over 45,000 bookings for the new Creta SUV since its launch. This announcement was made by the automaker during the digital launch event of the new Tucson. This is a new milestone for the company given the fact that the SUV was launched in India just before the nation-wide lockdown. Highlighting the success story, Hyundai also confirmed that the Creta now has 4.85 lakh customers across the country.

Putting some light on the variants being booked, Hyundai said that about 60 per cent bookings for the Creta came for the model equipped with brand's BlueLink connected car technology. Notably, the same percentage of customers booked the variants with a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof.

The all-new Creta was launched in March just ahead of the nation-wide lockdown

We already knew that the Creta had received 40,000 bookings, of which 20 per cent is attributed to the rural markets. The car has been one of the best-sellers from the Korean maker in the country. To top that, it became the bestselling car in June 2020, signifying the traction it has received from the Indian market.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is offered in 14 variants across 5 trim levels

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is offered with a choice of three powertrain options - 1.5-litre petrol engine, 1.4-litre GDI Turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 1.5-litre petrol unit makes 113 bhp and 144 Nm. While the 1.4-litre GDI Turbo petrol engine produces 138 bhp and 242 Nm. The oil burner churns out 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. All the three engines are mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard along with iVT automatic (1.5-litre petrol), seven-speed DCT transmission (1.4-litre turbo petrol) and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox (1.5-litre diesel).

