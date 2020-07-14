New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Hyundai Creta SUV Clocks Over 45,000 Bookings Since Launch

The all-new Hyundai Creta has received over 45,000 bookings in India since its launch. This information was shared by the carmaker during the launch event of the Tucson facelift earlier today.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The 2020 Hyundai Creta is offered with three powertrain options.

Highlights

  • All New Hyundai Creta was launched in India on March 16
  • Hyundai India has received over 45,000 bookings for the Creta so far.
  • Brand Ambassador Shah Rukh Khan was the first customer of the new Creta

Hyundai India officially announced that the company has received over 45,000 bookings for the new Creta SUV since its launch. This announcement was made by the automaker during the digital launch event of the new Tucson. This is a new milestone for the company given the fact that the SUV was launched in India just before the nation-wide lockdown. Highlighting the success story, Hyundai also confirmed that the Creta now has 4.85 lakh customers across the country.

Also Read: Rural Markets Attribute To 20 Per Cent Of The Hyundai Creta's Bookings

Hyundai

Hyundai Cars

Creta

Venue

i20

New Verna

Grand i10 Nios

Aura

Santro

Grand i10

Xcent

Elantra

i20 Active

Kona Electric

Tucson

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Comparison Review

Putting some light on the variants being booked, Hyundai said that about 60 per cent bookings for the Creta came for the model equipped with brand's BlueLink connected car technology. Notably, the same percentage of customers booked the variants with a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 40,000 Mark

ol6r160g

The all-new Creta was launched in March just ahead of the nation-wide lockdown

We already knew that the Creta had received 40,000 bookings, of which 20 per cent is attributed to the rural markets. The car has been one of the best-sellers from the Korean maker in the country. To top that, it became the bestselling car in June 2020, signifying the traction it has received from the Indian market.

5tve6ivo

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is offered in 14 variants across 5 trim levels

Also Read: New Generation Hyundai Creta Review

0 Comments

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is offered with a choice of three powertrain options - 1.5-litre petrol engine, 1.4-litre GDI Turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 1.5-litre petrol unit makes 113 bhp and 144 Nm. While the 1.4-litre GDI Turbo petrol engine produces 138 bhp and 242 Nm. The oil burner churns out 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. All the three engines are mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard along with iVT automatic (1.5-litre petrol), seven-speed DCT transmission (1.4-litre turbo petrol) and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox (1.5-litre diesel).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hyundai Creta with Immediate Rivals

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai
Creta

Popular Hyundai Cars

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 6.7 - 11.4 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.5 - 8.31 Lakh *
New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.31 - 15.1 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5.07 - 8.29 Lakh *
Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura
₹ 5.8 - 9.23 Lakh *
Hyundai Santro
Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.57 - 6.2 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 5.87 - 5.97 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 5.85 - 8.79 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 17.6 - 20.65 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 7.74 - 9.93 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 23.72 - 23.91 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 22.3 - 27.03 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Forty Two 3
x
Exclusive: Kia Sonet World Debut In India: Date Confirmed
Exclusive: Kia Sonet World Debut In India: Date Confirmed
2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Comparison Review
2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Comparison Review
Hyundai Tucson Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 22.3 Lakh
Hyundai Tucson Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 22.3 Lakh
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities