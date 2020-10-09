New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark

language dropdown

Thanks to the Creta, Hyundais market share in the compact SUV segment is now 26 per cent (January-September 2020).

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
The new-gen Hyundai Creta was launched in March this year expand View Photos
The new-gen Hyundai Creta was launched in March this year

Highlights

  • Prices for the Hyundai Creta start at Rs. 9.81 lakh
  • Hyundai has sold 58,400 units of the Creta since its launch in March 2020
  • Since 2015, the company has sold 5.20 lakh units

Hyundai India has announced that the new-gen Creta bookings have crossed the 1.15 lakh mark. The car was launched in March this year, just ahead of the announcement of the nationwide lockdown and even during the lockdown, the Creta has been the front runner in the compact SUV segment when it comes to sales. In fact, the company has also said that the wholesale figures for the new generation Creta now stands at 58,400 units.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Creta Launched In India. Price And Features Here

5tve6ivo

The Creta has managed to rake in a market share of 26% in the compact SUV space 

Thanks to the Creta, Hyundai's market share in the compact SUV segment is now 26 per cent (January-September 2020). The company also said that the diesel version of the Creta has contributed to 60 per cent of sales since the launch of the SUV. In fact, the connected car tech has also been well received as 25000 customers have opted for a Creta powered by the Blue Link technology.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos Comparison Review

Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Reaffirming a legacy of leadership in the SUV segment, Hyundai Creta has set another benchmark in the industry with over 5 20 000 sales mark since its launch in 2015. The Creta recorded sales of 12 325 units in September 2020, continuing to top sales charts in its segment.”

f52eo8f8

Hyundai recently announced a price hike on the Creta 

0 Comments

It was just recently that Hyundai India increased the prices for the new-gen Creta compact SUV by up to ₹ 61,900 and additionally, also introduced a new base E variant for the petrol version. The new Creta is offered in three engine options - a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former petrol engine gets the option of either a 6-speed manual or an IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) automatic unit, while the turbo petrol version comes with a 7-speed DCT automatic as standard.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand

Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time
Formula 1: Renault And Red Bull Open To Working Again With Each Other

Formula 1: Renault And Red Bull Open To Working Again With Each Other
Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa vs Benelli Imperiale 400: Price Comparison

Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa vs Benelli Imperiale 400: Price Comparison
Mercedes-Benz India Expects Reasonably Good Festive Season Sales

Mercedes-Benz India Expects Reasonably Good Festive Season Sales
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced

Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced
Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked By Rs. 8,000; Gets A New Entry-Level Petrol Variant

Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked By Rs. 8,000; Gets A New Entry-Level Petrol Variant
2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark

2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark
U.S. Auto Suppliers Scramble To Fill Factory Jobs

U.S. Auto Suppliers Scramble To Fill Factory Jobs
Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone

Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time
Mumbai-Based Odysee Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes

Mumbai-Based Odysee Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes
Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand

Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand
Formula 1: Renault And Red Bull Open To Working Again With Each Other

Formula 1: Renault And Red Bull Open To Working Again With Each Other
Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa vs Benelli Imperiale 400: Price Comparison

Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa vs Benelli Imperiale 400: Price Comparison
Mercedes-Benz India Expects Reasonably Good Festive Season Sales

Mercedes-Benz India Expects Reasonably Good Festive Season Sales
Kimi Raikkonen Is Going To Race For Alfa Romeo In 2021

Kimi Raikkonen Is Going To Race For Alfa Romeo In 2021
Mercedes-Benz EQC To Be Made Available In 6 Cities In Phase 1

Mercedes-Benz EQC To Be Made Available In 6 Cities In Phase 1
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Mahindra Alturas G4: Price Comparison

MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Mahindra Alturas G4: Price Comparison
Pune Set To Get A New Race Track, Receives FIA Accreditation

Pune Set To Get A New Race Track, Receives FIA Accreditation
Mumbai-Based Odysee Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes

Mumbai-Based Odysee Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes
Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand

Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand
Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Prices Increased

Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Prices Increased
Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone

Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta
Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 9.82 - 17.32 Lakh
EMI Starts
20,3829% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic , Manual
16.8 Kmpl , 21.4 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
 compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
2020 Hyundai Creta Review
09:22
2020 Hyundai Creta Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Jun-20 08:23 AM IST
Hyundai Creta Bookings, 2021 CES To Go Digital, Skoda Contactless Program
03:09
Hyundai Creta Bookings, 2021 CES To Go Digital, Skoda Contactless Program
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 29-Jul-20 08:04 PM IST
Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos, Audi Q4 Sportback e-Tron Concept
20:53
Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos, Audi Q4 Sportback e-Tron Concept
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 11-Jul-20 04:16 PM IST
Comparison Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos
14:14
Comparison Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Jul-20 11:45 PM IST
2020 BMW X6 Exclusive Review, New-Gen Hyundai Creta Driven
21:50
2020 BMW X6 Exclusive Review, New-Gen Hyundai Creta Driven
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 21-Jun-20 08:14 AM IST
Mercedes-Benz GLE New Variants, Hyundai Creta, Suzuki Burgman Street Price Hike
02:55
Mercedes-Benz GLE New Variants, Hyundai Creta, Suzuki Burgman Street Price Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Jun-20 10:19 PM IST
Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which One's The Better SUV
04:07
Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which One's The Better SUV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-May-20 04:28 PM IST
Hyundai Creta Bookings, Skoda Karoq Details, Datsun redi-Go
03:32
Hyundai Creta Bookings, Skoda Karoq Details, Datsun redi-Go
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-May-20 08:16 PM IST
Hyundai Creta Dispatches, Bajaj Pulsar RS200, BMW Motorrad Pulls Out Of EICMA, Intermot
02:37
Hyundai Creta Dispatches, Bajaj Pulsar RS200, BMW Motorrad Pulls Out Of EICMA, Intermot
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Apr-20 08:30 PM IST
Hyundai Creta Shark Fin Antenna
Hyundai Creta Shark Fin Antenna
Hyundai Creta Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler
Hyundai Creta Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler
Hyundai Creta Tail Light
Hyundai Creta Tail Light
Hyundai Creta Rear View
Hyundai Creta Rear View
Hyundai Creta Puddle Lamps
Hyundai Creta Puddle Lamps
Hyundai Creta Alloy Wheels
Hyundai Creta Alloy Wheels
Hyundai Creta Grill
Hyundai Creta Grill
Hyundai Creta Headlight
Hyundai Creta Headlight
Hyundai Creta Front View
Hyundai Creta Front View
Hyundai Creta Aerodynamic Design
Hyundai Creta Aerodynamic Design
Hyundai Creta Strong Body
Hyundai Creta Strong Body
Hyundai Creta Electronic Stability Control
Hyundai Creta Electronic Stability Control
Hyundai Creta Emergency Stop Signal
Hyundai Creta Emergency Stop Signal
Hyundai Creta Vehicle Stability Management
Hyundai Creta Vehicle Stability Management
Hyundai Creta Hill Assist Control
Hyundai Creta Hill Assist Control
Hyundai Creta Burglar Alarm
Hyundai Creta Burglar Alarm
Hyundai Creta Enhanced Luggage Space
Hyundai Creta Enhanced Luggage Space
Hyundai Creta Paddle Shifters
Hyundai Creta Paddle Shifters
Hyundai Creta Airbag
Hyundai Creta Airbag
Hyundai Creta Seat Belt Pretensioner With Load Limiter
Hyundai Creta Seat Belt Pretensioner With Load Limiter
Hyundai Creta Isofix
Hyundai Creta Isofix
Hyundai Creta Rear Window Sunshade
Hyundai Creta Rear Window Sunshade
Hyundai Creta Door Scuff Plates Metallic
Hyundai Creta Door Scuff Plates Metallic
Hyundai Creta Cooled Glove Box
Hyundai Creta Cooled Glove Box
Hyundai Creta Rooftop
Hyundai Creta Rooftop
Hyundai Creta Rearview Camera
Hyundai Creta Rearview Camera
Hyundai Creta Rear Cup Holder
Hyundai Creta Rear Cup Holder
Hyundai Creta Sideview Seating
Hyundai Creta Sideview Seating
Hyundai Creta Dashboard
Hyundai Creta Dashboard
Hyundai Creta Drive Mode Select
Hyundai Creta Drive Mode Select
Hyundai Creta Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Hyundai Creta Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Hyundai Creta Wireless Charger
Hyundai Creta Wireless Charger
Hyundai Creta Blue Ambient Lighting
Hyundai Creta Blue Ambient Lighting
Hyundai Creta 1778cm Supervision Cluster
Hyundai Creta 1778cm Supervision Cluster
Hyundai Creta Bose Premium Sound System
Hyundai Creta Bose Premium Sound System
Hyundai Creta Electro Chromic Mirror
Hyundai Creta Electro Chromic Mirror
Hyundai Creta Blue Link
Hyundai Creta Blue Link
Hyundai Creta Rear Usb Charger
Hyundai Creta Rear Usb Charger
Hyundai Creta Rear Seat Headrest Cushion
Hyundai Creta Rear Seat Headrest Cushion
Hyundai Creta Leather Wrapped D Cut Steering Wheel
Hyundai Creta Leather Wrapped D Cut Steering Wheel
Hyundai Creta 2603cm Infotainment System
Hyundai Creta 2603cm Infotainment System
Hyundai Creta 14 Turbo Petrol Engine
Hyundai Creta 14 Turbo Petrol Engine
Hyundai Creta Usb Fast Charger Along With Another Usb Port
Hyundai Creta Usb Fast Charger Along With Another Usb Port
Hyundai Creta Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Hyundai Creta Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Hyundai Creta Fully Automatic Temperature Control
Hyundai Creta Fully Automatic Temperature Control
Hyundai Creta Enhanced Seating Space
Hyundai Creta Enhanced Seating Space
Hyundai Creta 7 Speed Dual Clutch Transmissiondct
Hyundai Creta 7 Speed Dual Clutch Transmissiondct
Hyundai Creta 6 Speed Manual Transmission
Hyundai Creta 6 Speed Manual Transmission
Hyundai Creta 6 Speed Automatic Intelligent Variable Transmissionivt
Hyundai Creta 6 Speed Automatic Intelligent Variable Transmissionivt
Hyundai Creta 15 Petrol Engine
Hyundai Creta 15 Petrol Engine
Hyundai Creta 15 Diesel Engine
Hyundai Creta 15 Diesel Engine
Hyundai Creta Auto Healthy Air Purifier
Hyundai Creta Auto Healthy Air Purifier
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Mumbai-Based Odysee Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes
Mumbai-Based Odysee Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes
Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand
Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand
Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Prices Increased
Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Prices Increased
Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone
Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities