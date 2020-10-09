2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark

Hyundai India has announced that the new-gen Creta bookings have crossed the 1.15 lakh mark. The car was launched in March this year, just ahead of the announcement of the nationwide lockdown and even during the lockdown, the Creta has been the front runner in the compact SUV segment when it comes to sales. In fact, the company has also said that the wholesale figures for the new generation Creta now stands at 58,400 units.

The Creta has managed to rake in a market share of 26% in the compact SUV space

Thanks to the Creta, Hyundai's market share in the compact SUV segment is now 26 per cent (January-September 2020). The company also said that the diesel version of the Creta has contributed to 60 per cent of sales since the launch of the SUV. In fact, the connected car tech has also been well received as 25000 customers have opted for a Creta powered by the Blue Link technology.

Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Reaffirming a legacy of leadership in the SUV segment, Hyundai Creta has set another benchmark in the industry with over 5 20 000 sales mark since its launch in 2015. The Creta recorded sales of 12 325 units in September 2020, continuing to top sales charts in its segment.”

Hyundai recently announced a price hike on the Creta

It was just recently that Hyundai India increased the prices for the new-gen Creta compact SUV by up to ₹ 61,900 and additionally, also introduced a new base E variant for the petrol version. The new Creta is offered in three engine options - a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former petrol engine gets the option of either a 6-speed manual or an IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) automatic unit, while the turbo petrol version comes with a 7-speed DCT automatic as standard.

