Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced

Hyundai India has increased the prices for the new-gen Creta compact SUV by up to ₹ 61,900. Additionally, the company has also introduced a new base E variant for the petrol version which has been launched at ₹ 9.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Earlier, the E trim was only available with the diesel option, while the petrol variants started from the EX trim, which has received the highest price hike of ₹ 61,900. The new variant has possibly been introduced to off-set the heavy upward revision in the price of the EX petrol variant, and also, to keep the entry-level ex-showroom price below ₹ 10 lakh. The rest of the petrol and diesel variants have now become dearer by ₹ 11,900. After the revision, the 2020 Hyundai Creta is now priced from ₹ 9.81 lakh to ₹ 17.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Compact SUV Crosses The 5 Lakh Sales Unit Mark In India

The new-gen Hyundai Creta gets a new petrol base variant, E, which has been launched at ₹ 9.81 lakh

This is the first price hike for the new-gen Hyundai Creta, which was launched in India in March 2020. The new-gen model is offered in 5 key trims - E, EX, S, SX, and SX (O), which are further divided into 17 different variants depending on engine, transmission and dual-tone colour options. The new Creta is offered in three engine options - a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former petrol engine gets the option of either a 6-speed manual or an IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) automatic unit, while the turbo petrol version comes with a 7-speed DCT automatic as standard. As for the diesel option, Hyundai offers the option of either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Becomes The First Owner Of 2020 Hyundai Creta; Deliveries Begin

The Hyundai Creta comes in 5 key variants, with 3 engine options and 4 transmission choices, thus offering 17 different iteration to choose from

Also Read: Rural Markets Attribute To 20 Per Cent Of The Hyundai Creta's Bookings

Earlier in August, Hyundai had mentioned that 60 per of the total bookings for the new Creta have come for the diesel variants, and the remaining are divided between the two petrol options. The Hyundai Creta now also comes with the company BlueLink connected car technology, and the company had previously announced that 60 per cent of the SUV's total customers have opted for the variants with the BlueLink system. The system offers over 50 connectivity features and is only offered with higher variants like the SX and SX(O), showing that customers are ready to pay the higher premium for a connected SUV.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Creta 1.4 Turbo Petrol Review

The 2020 Creta gets a host of new features including a 10.25-inch touchscreen display along with the BlueLink connected car system

Also Read: 60 Per Cent Of Hyundai Creta Customers Prefer The Variants With BlueLink System

Among other features, the 2020 Hyundai Creta will come with a new face featuring a 3D cascading grille with LED headlamps with new split LED daytime running lamps. The bumper is also new, and the SUV comes with a floating roof design, along with new 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. There are new LED taillights that match the headlamp design. The cabin gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with other in-car controls positioned below. There's a new multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel along with a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. In addition to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The SUV also gets smartwatch app connectivity, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, electric parking brake, ambient lighting, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a rear-view monitor.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.