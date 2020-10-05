New Cars and Bikes in India
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced

Hyundai India has launched a new entry-level petrol variant E for the new-gen Creta, priced at Rs. 9.81 lakh. With this previous base trim, EX petrol variant is now Rs. 61,900 more expensive, and the rest of the trims have become dearer by Rs. 11,900.

After the revision, the 2020 Hyundai Creta is now priced from Rs. 9.81 lakh to Rs. 17.31 lakh

Highlights

  • The 2020 Hyundai Creta has become dearer by up to Rs. 62,000
  • Hyundai has introduced a new entry-level petrol variant for the Creta
  • The Hyundai Creta is now priced from Rs. 9.81 lakh to Rs. 17.31 lakh

Hyundai India has increased the prices for the new-gen Creta compact SUV by up to ₹ 61,900. Additionally, the company has also introduced a new base E variant for the petrol version which has been launched at ₹ 9.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Earlier, the E trim was only available with the diesel option, while the petrol variants started from the EX trim, which has received the highest price hike of ₹ 61,900. The new variant has possibly been introduced to off-set the heavy upward revision in the price of the EX petrol variant, and also, to keep the entry-level ex-showroom price below ₹ 10 lakh. The rest of the petrol and diesel variants have now become dearer by ₹ 11,900. After the revision, the 2020 Hyundai Creta is now priced from ₹ 9.81 lakh to ₹ 17.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Compact SUV Crosses The 5 Lakh Sales Unit Mark In India

if6o4oj

The new-gen Hyundai Creta gets a new petrol base variant, E, which has been launched at ₹ 9.81 lakh

This is the first price hike for the new-gen Hyundai Creta, which was launched in India in March 2020. The new-gen model is offered in 5 key trims - E, EX, S, SX, and SX (O), which are further divided into 17 different variants depending on engine, transmission and dual-tone colour options. The new Creta is offered in three engine options - a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former petrol engine gets the option of either a 6-speed manual or an IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) automatic unit, while the turbo petrol version comes with a 7-speed DCT automatic as standard. As for the diesel option, Hyundai offers the option of either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Becomes The First Owner Of 2020 Hyundai Creta; Deliveries Begin

t73ttdqs

The Hyundai Creta comes in 5 key variants, with 3 engine options and 4 transmission choices, thus offering 17 different iteration to choose from

Also Read: Rural Markets Attribute To 20 Per Cent Of The Hyundai Creta's Bookings

Earlier in August, Hyundai had mentioned that 60 per of the total bookings for the new Creta have come for the diesel variants, and the remaining are divided between the two petrol options. The Hyundai Creta now also comes with the company BlueLink connected car technology, and the company had previously announced that 60 per cent of the SUV's total customers have opted for the variants with the BlueLink system. The system offers over 50 connectivity features and is only offered with higher variants like the SX and SX(O), showing that customers are ready to pay the higher premium for a connected SUV.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Creta 1.4 Turbo Petrol Review

e17j0ukk

The 2020 Creta gets a host of new features including a 10.25-inch touchscreen display along with the BlueLink connected car system

Also Read: 60 Per Cent Of Hyundai Creta Customers Prefer The Variants With BlueLink System

0 Comments

Among other features, the 2020 Hyundai Creta will come with a new face featuring a 3D cascading grille with LED headlamps with new split LED daytime running lamps. The bumper is also new, and the SUV comes with a floating roof design, along with new 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. There are new LED taillights that match the headlamp design. The cabin gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with other in-car controls positioned below. There's a new multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel along with a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. In addition to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The SUV also gets smartwatch app connectivity, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, electric parking brake, ambient lighting, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a rear-view monitor.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta
Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh
EMI Starts
20,7389% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic , Manual
16.8 Kmpl , 21.4 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
 compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
2020 Hyundai Creta Review
09:22
2020 Hyundai Creta Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Jun-20 08:23 AM
Hyundai Creta Bookings, 2021 CES To Go Digital, Skoda Contactless Program
03:09
Hyundai Creta Bookings, 2021 CES To Go Digital, Skoda Contactless Program
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 29-Jul-20 08:04 PM
Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos, Audi Q4 Sportback e-Tron Concept
20:53
Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos, Audi Q4 Sportback e-Tron Concept
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 11-Jul-20 04:16 PM
Comparison Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos
14:14
Comparison Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Jul-20 11:45 PM
2020 BMW X6 Exclusive Review, New-Gen Hyundai Creta Driven
21:50
2020 BMW X6 Exclusive Review, New-Gen Hyundai Creta Driven
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 21-Jun-20 08:14 AM
Mercedes-Benz GLE New Variants, Hyundai Creta, Suzuki Burgman Street Price Hike
02:55
Mercedes-Benz GLE New Variants, Hyundai Creta, Suzuki Burgman Street Price Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Jun-20 10:19 PM
Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which One's The Better SUV
04:07
Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which One's The Better SUV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-May-20 04:28 PM
Hyundai Creta Bookings, Skoda Karoq Details, Datsun redi-Go
03:32
Hyundai Creta Bookings, Skoda Karoq Details, Datsun redi-Go
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-May-20 08:16 PM
Hyundai Creta Dispatches, Bajaj Pulsar RS200, BMW Motorrad Pulls Out Of EICMA, Intermot
02:37
Hyundai Creta Dispatches, Bajaj Pulsar RS200, BMW Motorrad Pulls Out Of EICMA, Intermot
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Apr-20 08:30 PM
Image of Hyundai Creta Shark Fin Antenna
Image of Hyundai Creta Shark Fin Antenna
Image of Hyundai Creta Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler
Image of Hyundai Creta Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler
Image of Hyundai Creta Tail Light
Image of Hyundai Creta Tail Light
Image of Hyundai Creta Rear View
Image of Hyundai Creta Rear View
Image of Hyundai Creta Puddle Lamps
Image of Hyundai Creta Puddle Lamps
Image of Hyundai Creta Alloy Wheels
Image of Hyundai Creta Alloy Wheels
Image of Hyundai Creta Grill
Image of Hyundai Creta Grill
Image of Hyundai Creta Headlight
Image of Hyundai Creta Headlight
Image of Hyundai Creta Front View
Image of Hyundai Creta Front View
Image of Hyundai Creta Aerodynamic Design
Image of Hyundai Creta Aerodynamic Design
Image of Hyundai Creta Strong Body
Image of Hyundai Creta Strong Body
Image of Hyundai Creta Electronic Stability Control
Image of Hyundai Creta Electronic Stability Control
Image of Hyundai Creta Emergency Stop Signal
Image of Hyundai Creta Emergency Stop Signal
Image of Hyundai Creta Vehicle Stability Management
Image of Hyundai Creta Vehicle Stability Management
Image of Hyundai Creta Hill Assist Control
Image of Hyundai Creta Hill Assist Control
Image of Hyundai Creta Burglar Alarm
Image of Hyundai Creta Burglar Alarm
Image of Hyundai Creta Enhanced Luggage Space
Image of Hyundai Creta Enhanced Luggage Space
Image of Hyundai Creta Paddle Shifters
Image of Hyundai Creta Paddle Shifters
Image of Hyundai Creta Airbag
Image of Hyundai Creta Airbag
Image of Hyundai Creta Seat Belt Pretensioner With Load Limiter
Image of Hyundai Creta Seat Belt Pretensioner With Load Limiter
Image of Hyundai Creta Isofix
Image of Hyundai Creta Isofix
Image of Hyundai Creta Rear Window Sunshade
Image of Hyundai Creta Rear Window Sunshade
Image of Hyundai Creta Door Scuff Plates Metallic
Image of Hyundai Creta Door Scuff Plates Metallic
Image of Hyundai Creta Cooled Glove Box
Image of Hyundai Creta Cooled Glove Box
Image of Hyundai Creta Rooftop
Image of Hyundai Creta Rooftop
Image of Hyundai Creta Rearview Camera
Image of Hyundai Creta Rearview Camera
Image of Hyundai Creta Rear Cup Holder
Image of Hyundai Creta Rear Cup Holder
Image of Hyundai Creta Sideview Seating
Image of Hyundai Creta Sideview Seating
Image of Hyundai Creta Dashboard
Image of Hyundai Creta Dashboard
Image of Hyundai Creta Drive Mode Select
Image of Hyundai Creta Drive Mode Select
Image of Hyundai Creta Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Image of Hyundai Creta Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Image of Hyundai Creta Wireless Charger
Image of Hyundai Creta Wireless Charger
Image of Hyundai Creta Blue Ambient Lighting
Image of Hyundai Creta Blue Ambient Lighting
Image of Hyundai Creta 1778cm Supervision Cluster
Image of Hyundai Creta 1778cm Supervision Cluster
Image of Hyundai Creta Bose Premium Sound System
Image of Hyundai Creta Bose Premium Sound System
Image of Hyundai Creta Electro Chromic Mirror
Image of Hyundai Creta Electro Chromic Mirror
Image of Hyundai Creta Blue Link
Image of Hyundai Creta Blue Link
Image of Hyundai Creta Rear Usb Charger
Image of Hyundai Creta Rear Usb Charger
Image of Hyundai Creta Rear Seat Headrest Cushion
Image of Hyundai Creta Rear Seat Headrest Cushion
Image of Hyundai Creta Leather Wrapped D Cut Steering Wheel
Image of Hyundai Creta Leather Wrapped D Cut Steering Wheel
Image of Hyundai Creta 2603cm Infotainment System
Image of Hyundai Creta 2603cm Infotainment System
Image of Hyundai Creta 14 Turbo Petrol Engine
Image of Hyundai Creta 14 Turbo Petrol Engine
Image of Hyundai Creta Usb Fast Charger Along With Another Usb Port
Image of Hyundai Creta Usb Fast Charger Along With Another Usb Port
Image of Hyundai Creta Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Image of Hyundai Creta Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Image of Hyundai Creta Fully Automatic Temperature Control
Image of Hyundai Creta Fully Automatic Temperature Control
Image of Hyundai Creta Enhanced Seating Space
Image of Hyundai Creta Enhanced Seating Space
Image of Hyundai Creta 7 Speed Dual Clutch Transmissiondct
Image of Hyundai Creta 7 Speed Dual Clutch Transmissiondct
Image of Hyundai Creta 6 Speed Manual Transmission
Image of Hyundai Creta 6 Speed Manual Transmission
Image of Hyundai Creta 6 Speed Automatic Intelligent Variable Transmissionivt
Image of Hyundai Creta 6 Speed Automatic Intelligent Variable Transmissionivt
Image of Hyundai Creta 15 Petrol Engine
Image of Hyundai Creta 15 Petrol Engine
Image of Hyundai Creta 15 Diesel Engine
Image of Hyundai Creta 15 Diesel Engine
Image of Hyundai Creta Auto Healthy Air Purifier
Image of Hyundai Creta Auto Healthy Air Purifier
