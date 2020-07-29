55,000 Bookings Received For 2020 Hyundai Creta; Big Demand For Diesel

Hyundai Motor India announced that it received more than 55,000 bookings for the new Creta SUV. Though launched just before the implementation of the countrywide lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, the New generation of the Creta continues to rake in the numbers for Hyundai. The Creta is the car that started the buzz in the compact SUV space and since then that segment has expanded with new products and players entering the market. Since its launch in 2015, Hyundai has sold 4.85 lakh units of the Creta and the new-gen model adds to that number. In fact, Hyundai has already sold 20,000 units of the Creta in the country since its launch 4 months ago.

Tarun Garg, Director(Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai said, "This achievement stands testament to All New Creta's superior looks, feature rich package and dominant performance that has won hearts across India, even during these trying times."

The all-new Creta was launched in March just ahead of the nation-wide lockdown

The Creta has been the highest selling SUV in the country in the month of May and June 2020. In fact, the Creta diesel has been the most popular choice for most customers. Hyundai states that bookings for the Creta diesel were 60 per cent of the total bookings received. The company's online platform also saw 30 per cent individuals enquiring about the new Creta.

