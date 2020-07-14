60% Of Hyundai Creta Customers Prefer The Variants With BlueLink System

Hyundai India has announced that out of the total bookings it has received for the new-gen Hyundai Creta, 60 per cent customers have opted for the variants with the company's BlueLink connected car system. The second-gen Creta comes with over 50 connectivity features, and the BlueLink system is only offered with higher variants like the SX and SX(O). So far, the carmaker has garnered over 45,000 bookings for the Creta SUV in India, and fact that 60 per cent of them are ready to pay the higher premium for this new technology shows that connected vehicles are in demand.

Earlier in June, Hyundai has announced selling almost 1 lakh Venue subcompact SUVs in India, and out of that, over 30,000 customers had opted for the variants with the BlueLink connected car system. In fact, the Hyundai Venue was both, the company's, as well as India's first fully connected vehicle. Currently, the carmaker also offers the BlueLink system with the Hyundai Verna, Elantra and the newly launched Tucson facelift.

The BlueLink system in the 2020 Hyundai Creta offers connectivity features across a wide range of spectrum like - safety, security, remote access, vehicle relationship management, location-based services (live-tracking), and alert services (theft alert). It also comes with a natural language-based voice recognition programme, and Smartwatch integrated application. In fact, the system now also comes with the 'Hello Blue Link' - a wake-up word for activating in-car controls with a voice command, which can be used to control the air-con system, power windows, navigation and even open/close the panoramic sunroof. Interestingly, the total percentage of customers who have booked the variants with a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof also stood at 60 per cent.

The Hyundai Creta is currently offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 1.4-litre GDI Turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The SUV comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox along with optional automatic transmission choices for all three engines like - iVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), 7-seed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission), and a 6-speed torque converter, respectively. The new Creta is offered in 5 key variants - E, EX, S, SX and SX(O) - and is priced between ₹ 9.99 lakh and ₹ 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

