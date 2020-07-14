New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Tucson Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 22.3 Lakh

The Hyundai Tucson facelift goes on sale with cosmetic exterior updates, new features and cleaner, BS6 compliant engine options as well.

The Hyundai Tucson facelift gets the company's BlueLink connected car tech

Highlights

  • The Hyundai Tucson facelift was first unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo
  • The Hyundai Tucson facelift gets a more upmarket interior & more features
  • The Tucson facelift uses the new 2.0-litre petrol & diesel engines

Hyundai Motor India has finally launched the updated Tucson SUV facelift in the country after unveiling the model in the country at the 2020 Auto Expo. Prices for the new Hyundai Tucson facelift start at ₹ 22.3 lakh. going up to ₹ 27.03 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India). The Tucson is positioned above the Creta in the company's line-up and comes with comprehensive upgrades including styling tweaks, revised powertrain and new transmission options. The Tucson nameplate has been extremely popular for the brand globally with over 6.5 million units sold. Like all-new Hyundais, the new Tucson is a connected vehicle as well, which makes it a feature-rich proposition in the segment.

Hyundai Tucson

22.3 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Hyundai Tucson Price

Hyundai Tucson Facelift 2.0 Petrol 6AT 2.0 Diesel 8AT
Variants GL (O) GLS GL (O) GLS GLS 4WD
Prices ₹ 22.3 Lakh ₹ 23.52 Lakh ₹ 24.35 Lakh ₹ 25.56 Lakh ₹ 27.03 Lakh
dt8tjims

The Hyundai Tucson facelift gets new L-shaped LED DRLs, cascading grille and a reworked bumper

The new Hyundai Tucson facelift made its global debut in 2018 with the automaker bringing the design language in-line with the new Hyundai family styling. The Tucson facelift features the reworked cascading front grille that larger and bolder than the older model, while the headlamp design has been tweaked to incorporate the new Penta Projector LED headlamps with new L-shaped LED DRLs, while the bumper has been revised to incorporate the new headlamp housing. At the sides, the SUV comes with the redesigned fuel filler cap, new 18-inch alloy wheels, while the rear gets new LED taillights.

eaql2aa8

The Hyundai Tucson facelift gets a new floating touchscreen unit revised air vents with dual-zone climate control

Changes are equally comprehensive inside on the 2020 Hyundai Tucson facelift. The model comes with new leather upholstery with an all-black cabin, a larger and more responsive touchscreen infotainment system that now gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a 360-degree camera. The SUV also comes with Hyundai BlueLink connectivity car tech as part of the upgrade, which adds remote engine start/stop, climate control, door lock/unlock and voice recognition. Hyundai also offers electrically adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, hands-free tailgate, electronic parking brake, wireless charging, and more. The safety tech has also seen an update with the inclusion of ESC, EPB, VSM, Hill Start Control, and downhill brake control. The SUV gets six airbags as standard.

grd2r1i4

Changes to the rear include new LED taillights while the SUV also comes with different alloy wheels

Powertrain options on the Hyundai Tucson facelift include the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The BS6 petrol motor produces 150 bhp and 192 Nm of torque, while the diesel engine belts out 182 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The petrol motor is paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, while the diesel uses an 8-speed automatic transmission. The top diesel variant of the Tucson comes with 4-Wheel Drive as standard, while the lower variants send power to the front wheels.

The new Hyundai Tucson facelift comes with a five-year warranty as standard, which the automaker calls Wonder Warranty that intends to offer peace of mind to the customer. Owners can also opt for an extended warranty of 4 years/60,000 km or 5 years/50,000 km, as per the driving need of the customer. The Hyundai Tucson competes against the premium variants of MG Hector Plus, Jeep Compass, Skoda Karoq and more.

Hyundai Tucson Facelift India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Images, Features, Specifications
2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Comparison Review
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
