Hyundai Tucson: New vs Old

The Hyundai Tucson is one of the oldest nameplates in the Korean carmaker's portfolio and an important model globally with over 6.5 million units being sold till date. The Tucson has been heavily updated over the last decade in all aspects. The new Hyundai Tucson facelift now has upped the premium quotient especially in the creature comfort department with the addition of new features like an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Hyundai's new BlueLink connectivity tech with voice recognition and all-LED headlights among others. The cabin too has seen comprehensive revisions while it has also received some cosmetic updates on the outside along with new BS6 complaint engines. Here's how it is different from its predecessor.

Exterior

The 2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift gets an updated front end.

The Tucson facelift has been updated with a reworked cascading front grille that has grown in size and looks imposing. The headlights assembly have been tweaked as well to incorporate the new Penta Projector LED headlamps with new L-shaped LED DRLs. The bumper has been revised and integrates new fog lamps. The profile largely remain identical to its predecessor save for the redesigned fuel filler cap and new 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear it gets new LED taillights.

The outgoing Hyundai Tucson had an imposing stance as well

The previous Hyundai Tucson too looked urban and more of a soft-roader with its crossover stance. With generous amount of chrome thrown in, it looked premium and the proportions made it look brawny yet compact, thanks to the shorter overhangs and raised C-pillar. The slimmer headlamps also played an active role to tone down the visual bulk on the Tucson.

Interior & Features

The Hyundai Tucson facelift gets a new floating touchscreen unit revised air vents with dual-zone climate control

Changes are equally comprehensive on the inside of the 2020 Hyundai Tucson facelift. It comes with new leather upholstery with an all-black cabin, a larger and more responsive floating touchscreen infotainment system that now gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a 360-degree camera. The SUV also comes with Hyundai BlueLink connectivity car tech as part of the upgrade, which adds remote engine start/stop, climate control, door lock/unlock and voice recognition. In addition, the Hyundai Tucson facelift offers electrically adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, hands-free tailgate, electronic parking brake, wireless charging, and more. The safety tech has also seen an update with the inclusion of ESC, EPB, VSM, Hill Start Control, and downhill brake control. The SUV gets six airbags as standard.

The 2016 Hyundai Tucson was offered with dual-tone interiors and had a premium appeal.

Hyundai Tucson's cabin was always pleasing with the dual-tone dashboard and beige finished seats. The dashboard layout worked well and all the switches, controls felt premium even then. The seats offered adequate cushioning and the ingress and egress were also more car-like. The slightly higher shoulder-line did rob away some of the glasshouse area, which did make the cabin feel a little low on space.

Engine

The Hyundai Tucson facelift is powered by 2.0-litre BS6 petrol and diesel engines.

Powertrain options on the Hyundai Tucson facelift include the same 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine optionswhich have been upgraded to meet the BS6 emission standards. The BS6 petrol motor belts out 150 bhp and 192 Nm of torque, while the BS6 diesel engine develops 182 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The petrol motor is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, while the diesel gets a new 8-speed automatic transmission. The top-end diesel variant of the Tucson comes with all-Wheel drive (AWD) as standard, while the lower variants come with front wheel drive (FWD). Hyundai is not offering a manual transmission on the Tucson.

