2022 Hyundai Tucson Level 2 ADAS Features Explained

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson has finally arrived in India! With prices to be announced on August 4, we will soon get behind the wheel of the flagship SUV from the South Korean carmaker. Regardless, Hyundai India invited us to the testing facility of ICAT in Manesar, Haryana to experience the car's Level 2 ADAS features, a first for Hyundai in India. The new Hyundai Tucson comes with the latest Hyundai SmartSense or Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System, otherwise known as ADAS. In India, we get 19 comprehensive safety features, offering maximum security for you and your family, both while driving and parking. But unlike our usual reviews, this time we were in the passenger seat of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson and not testing out the car's ADAS features but instead experienced a few of these features to gain perspective as a shotgun.

Smart Cruise with Start and Go

Cruise control helps drivers reduce fatigue over longer journeys. Like any other car with this feature activate it via the switch mounted on the steering wheel and set it to a preferred speed limit. But why is it smart? Well, in the new Hyundai Tucson, its system using front sensors detects the speed of the vehicle and regulates its own speed accordingly. If the vehicle ahead comes to a halt, the car will mimic this movement and automatically restarts if the pause is for less than three seconds. But if the stoppage is longer then a gentle tap to the throttle re-activates it gradually returning to the pre-set speed limit.

Lane Keep Assist

The new Tuscan is also loaded with multiple driver assistance features. Lane Keep Assist is one such. When activated, it detects if the car is about to deviate from its lane and informs the driver with an alarm before correcting the steering. You can see if the feature is activated by its illuminated icon on the instrument cluster.

Lane Departure Warning

Another useful feature is Lane Departure Warning. If you change lanes without signaling, the car alarms you with a sound and a pop-up on the cluster with the help of the camera located near the rear-view mirror. Though! It is important that the lane markers are visible and well-defined.

Lane Follow Assist

We also tried Lane Follow Assist on the Tucson and as the name suggests helps the car remain in the centre of the lane, very useful for highway driving.

Settings can be toggled between from the main display screen.

Blind Spot View Monitor & Blind Spot Collision Monitor

Isn't it frustrating when you want to change lanes and suddenly hear a loud honk of a vehicle coming in from your blind spot? An extra pair of eyes would certainly be useful. Well, here's where Blind Spot View Monitor and Blind Spot Collision Monitor come into play. The car uses its rear sensors to detect nearby vehicles indicating it on the ORVM with an illuminated icon. It also works when you signal for a lane change, and all this can be viewed on the instrument panel on either dial as it doubles up to a display.

All the Level 2 ADAS features can be turned on/off from the large screen at the centre of the cabin.

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist

Backing up in a crowded area is one of the most challenging tasks for any driver and the need to check all angles is an even bigger task. Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist or RCCA helps detect fast-approaching objects by using its sensors and automatically applying the brake. All this can be viewed on the 10.25-inch infotainment system that displays a 360-degree view of your surroundings.

Forward Collision Assist

Moving to the last piece of our experience drive, and one of the most useful features. Forward Collision Assist or FCA. It uses the front sensors and radars to detect vehicles, pedestrians, and even bicycles to avoid possible collisions by applying brakes automatically giving the occupants an added layer of protection. The feature works seamlessly even if the car is doing triple-digit speeds.

First Impressions

Cars are becoming smarter, and these features add a sense of security and safety for the driver and all the occupants. The Level 2 ADAS features on the new Hyundai Tucson are like clockwork. But we experienced it in a controlled environment.

The car's real-world application on the Indian roads is still to be tested and we will do that very soon. For now, we await the prices of the new Hyundai Tucson to be announced on August 4, 2022.