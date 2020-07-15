New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Tucson vs Jeep Compass vs Skoda Karoq vs Volkswagen T-Roc: Specification Comparison

We give you a realistic view of how the newly launched Tucson stacks up against its rivals in terms of specification, features and prices.

Here is a complete lowdown on how the newly launched Hyundai Tucson facelift stacks up against its rivals

Highlights

  • Hyundai Tucson Facelift is priced in India from Rs. 22.3 Lakh
  • The Hyundai Tucson facelift gets more premium interior & features
  • The Tucson facelift is offered in 2 trims options - GL & GLS

The Hyundai Tucson facelift has officially gone on sale in the country with prices starting at ₹ 22.3 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The refreshed Tucson is the second SUV from the South Korean car manufacturer, after the all-new Creta for the Indian market launched this year. The company revealed the Tucson facelift at the Auto Expo 2020, giving us the first glimpse of the SUV. The flagship SUV sits above Creta is Hyundai's product portfolio while competing against the likes of Skoda Karoq, Jeep Compass and Volkswagen T-Roc. We give you a realistic view about how the newly launched Tucson stacks up against its existing rivals on paper.

Also Read: Hyundai Tucson Facelift: Variants Explained

8ttsumu

Hyundai Tucson is the biggest SUV among its competition

Dimensions

Dimensions

Hyundai Tucson

Skoda Karoq

Jeep Compass

Volkswagen T-Roc

Length

4480 mm

4382 mm

4395 mm

4234 mm

Width

1850 mm

1841 mm

1818 mm

1819 mm

Height

1660 mm

1624 mm

1640 mm

1573 mm

Wheelbase

2670 mm

2638 mm

2636 mm

2590 mm

In terms of dimensions, the Hyundai Tucson is the biggest one among all four in length (4480 mm), width (1850 mm) and height (1660 mm). It is closely followed by the Jeep Compass that comes with a total length of 4395 mm, the width of 1818 mm, and a height of 1640 mm. The Volkswagen T-Roc is the smallest of the lot, with length, width and height at - 4234 mm, 1819 mm and 1573 mm respectively. The Skoda Karoq measures 4382 mm in length, while width and height stand of 1841 mm and 1624 mm, respectively. Hyundai Tucson gets the longest wheelbase of 2670 mm followed by Skoda Karoq (2638 mm).

df4g70tg

All the four models come with premium and stylish interiors loaded with extensive features

Interior and Features

In terms of interior and features, all four models come with a premium cabin equipped with a host of smart and comfort features. Starting with the newly launched Hyundai Tucson, the SUV gets comprehensive updates on the inside. It now gets all-black cabin with new leather upholstery, an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto. The SUV also comes with Hyundai BlueLink connectivity car technology. Other features include engine start/stop, climate control, door lock/unlock and voice recognition, electrically adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, hands-free tailgate and more.

The features offered on Jeep Compass are pretty much standard across the variants. The cabin sports black and white dual-tone treatment with good quality fit and finish. The touchscreen infotainment system is offered on all the variants, but the base model gets a 5-inch display whereas the top-end variants get a 7-inch with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility. Other features include keyless entry and engine start-stop button, dual-zone climate control, height-adjustable driver seat, one-touch up/down front power windows, a centre console with sliding armrest and rear AC vents and more.

Also Read: Hyundai Tucson Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 22.3 Lakh

Skoda Karoq's cabin comes draped in beige and black interior paint-scheme, with matching beige faux leather upholstery. It also gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink connectivity, dual-zone climate control and a multi-functional steering wheel. Moreover, the SUV also features a fully digital instrument cluster with virtual cockpit, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, dual-tone alloy wheels, leather upholstery, auto climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, Virtual Cockpit and more. Volkswagen T-Roc is also another premium offering here, it gets a panoramic sunroof, Vienna leather seats, auto climate control, touchscreen infotainment system Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Virtual Cockpit and much more.

envcc92

The Hyundai Tucson facelift is powered by the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options

Powertrain

Specifications

Hyundai Tucson

Skoda Karoq

Jeep Compass

Volkswagen T-Roc

Displacement

2.0-litre petrol / 2.0-litre diesel

1.5-litre TSI petrol

1.4-litre petrol / 2.0-litre diesel

1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol

Max Power

150 bhp / 182 bhp

148 bhp

160 bhp / 170 bhp

148 bhp

Peak Torque

192 Nm / 400 Nm

250 Nm

260 Nm / 350 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission

6-speed AT / 8-speed AT

7-speed DSG Automatic

6-speed manual / 7-speed AT

7-speed DSG automatic

As far as engines are concerned, the Hyundai Tucson comes with a choice of petrol and diesel engines to choose from. The 2.0-litre petrol option on the Tucson develops 150 bhp and 192 Nm of power while the 2.0-litre oil burner belts out 182 bhp and 400 Nm. The diesel engine on the Tucson gets an edge over the competitors. On the other hand, the 1.4-litre petrol mill fitted on the Compass is the most powerful among its rivals. It develops 160 bhp and 260 Nm of power figures. Volkswagen T-Roc and Skoda Karoq share the same 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine good for 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.

jeep compass

The Jeep Compass is the most affordable among all four models

Prices

Models

Petrol

Diesel

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh – 23.52 Lakh

₹ 24.35 lakh – ₹ 27.03 Lakh

Jeep Compass

₹ 16.49 Lakh – ₹ 21.92 Lakh

₹ 17.99 Lakh – ₹ 24.99 Lakh

Skoda Karoq

₹ 24.99 Lakh

-

Volkswagen T-Roc

₹ 19.99 Lakh

-
In terms of pricing, the lower variants of the Jeep Compass are the most affordable offering among the rivals. Jeep Compass has the cost advantage here, as the petrol variant gets a starting price of ₹ 16.49 lakh and topping at ₹ 21.92 lakh. Skoda Karoq remains at the expensive end of the price band. Moreover, the diesel iteration of the Compass is more accessible and affordable here. Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen SUVs are only offered in petrol versions. All-in-all, the Jeep Compass is an affordable option for the customers looking for a premium SUV.

