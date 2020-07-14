Hyundai Tucson Facelift: Variants Explained

The Hyundai Tucson facelift was first unveiled in India at the Auto Expo 2020, and after an unprecedented delay due to the pandemic, it has finally been launched in the country. The 2020 Hyundai Tucson facelift is priced from ₹ 22.30 lakh, going up to ₹ 27.03 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India). The SUV takes on the MG Hector, Jeep Compass, Skoda Karoq and the likes in the segment, and has seen comprehensive upgrades over the older version. The new Tucson facelift is available in two variants - GL (O) and GLS - available with both the petrol and diesel engines. There's also the range-topping GLS 4WD that is offered only with the diesel engine. If you are in the market for the new Tucson, here's a break-up of what each variant has to offer.

The Tucson facelift comes with projector headlamps, LED DRLs, new fog lamps and new 18-inch alloy wheels as standard

2020 Hyundai Tucson GL (O)

The Hyundai Tucson facelift range starts with the GL (O) variant that is offered on both the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The SUV is pretty loaded right from the start, justifying the premium price tag and the model comes with projector headlamps, front and rear fog lamps, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and the new LED taillights. The cabin gets major upgrades as well including the new leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents, cruise control, reclining seats for the second row, multiple drive modes, cooled glovebox, panoramic sunroof and auto headlamps function. The new Tucson also comes with electrically adjustable ORVMs with heating function, auto-dimming IRVM, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel with controls, and an 8-speaker Infinity audio system.

The all-black interior comes with a panoramic sunroof along with dual-zone climate control and electrically adjustable front seats

The big update available is the new 8-inch floating infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The GL (O) also comes with BlueLink connected tech that makes it a standard feature on the SUV and brings options like remote start/stop, climate control and voice recognition. The Tucson also gets wireless charging, 10-way electrically adjustable driver's seat and 8-way adjustable passenger seat along with leatherette upholstery.

On the safety front, the Hyundai Tucson facelift is loaded with six airbags, ABS with EBD, VSM, ESC, Downhill Brake Control (DBC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), ISOFIX anchors for child seats, height-adjustable front seatbelts with pre-tensioners, rear parking sensors and a reverse camera with parking guidelines.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as the BlueLink connected car feature, are standard on the Tucson facelift. The hands-free tailgate is only offered on the GLS trim

2020 Hyundai Tucson GLS

The range-topping Hyundai Tucson GLS sports subtle cosmetic differences including silver skid plates and the twin chrome exhaust tips. It carries everything from the GL (O) trim but adds the new Penta Star projector LED headlamps, LED static bending lights, hands-free powered tailgate, electric parking brake, supervision cluster for the instrument console and front parking sensors. Those opting for the Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) version, the Tucson GLS 4WD is priced at a premium of ₹ 1.47 lakh over the front-wheel-drive version and gets the Advanced Traction Cornering Control (ATCC) as the extra feature, in addition to everything that is offered on the lower variants.

The Hyundai Tucson facelift is powered by the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options

The Hyundai Tucson facelift draws power from the 2.0-litre petrol engine that develops 150 bhp and 191 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. There's also the 2.0-litre diesel that develops 182 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, while paired with the 8-speed automatic gearbox. The diesel version gets the 4WD option. The new Tucson is available in four colours namely Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black and Starry Night. Bookings for the Tucson are already open while deliveries can be expected in the following days.

