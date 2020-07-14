Hyundai Tucson Facelift India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Images, Features, Specifications

Hyundai Motor India will be announcing the prices of the new Tucson facelift SUV in India. While the model was launched globally last year, it is coming to India now. The Tucson facelift was first showcased at Auto Expo 2020 and was supposed to be launched soon after but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the launch. The Tucson facelift gets an updated design, getting the signature cascading grille up front along with new LED headlights and LED daytime running lights. The front bumper gets a redesign too along with the rear bumper and the SUV also gets new 18-inch alloys. The rear gets mild updates and gets twin exhaust tips, offering a sporty look.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Launched In India

(The Hyundai Tucson will go up against the likes of Jeep Compass and Honda CR-V)

The Tucson facelift will be sold in two variants, GL and GLS and get a bunch of features like rain-sensing wipers, newly designed dashboard, floating touchscreen infotainment system, Hyundai' BlueLink connected car technology, panoramic sunroof, electric parking brake and so on. Once it is launched, the Hyundai Tucson facelift will go up against the likes of the Jeep Compass and the Honda CR-V. The current Tucson range is priced from ₹ 18.76 lakh to ₹ 26.97 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Expect the prices to stay within the same range.

In terms of engine options, the 2020 Hyundai Tucson facelift could get BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines. The petrol engine will be a 2.0-litre mill which will be mated with a 6-speed automatic gearbox, while the oil burner will be a 2.0-litre diesel unit coupled with a new 8-speed automatic transmission. The pre-facelift model is offered with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed AT gearbox. The petrol unit is expected to produce 149.9 bhp whereas the diesel engine will churn out 182.4 bhp.