Hyundai Venue E+ With Electric Sunroof Launched At Rs 8.23 Lakh

Slotting in between the base E variant and the S variant, this is now the most affordable variant of the Venue to be offered with a sunroof
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 6, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai has launched the Venue E+.
  • Priced at Rs 8.23 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Most affordable variant of the Venue with a sunroof.

Hyundai Motor India has updated the Venue subcompact SUV with a new variant- E+. This variant slots in between the base E variant and the S variant in the Venue’s variant lineup. The main highlight about this variant, however, is that this is now the most affordable variant of the Venue to be offered with a sunroof. The E+ is priced at 8.23 lakh (ex-showroom), making it Rs 29,000 more expensive than the base E variant. This variant is available only with the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

 

Also ReadHyundai Exter S(O)+, S+ AMT Launched In India; Get a Sunroof
 Venue

The new variant carries over equipment from the base E variant such as a digital cluster with color TFT multi-information display (MID), 2-step rear seat backrest recline, along with safety features such as 6 Airbags, Day & Night IRVM, 3 point seatbelts for all seats, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC).

 

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Launched; Prices Start From Rs 14.51 Lakh

 

No mechanical changes have been made to the Venue with this update. The 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine produces a peak 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, and is available only with the 5-speed manual transmission. Other engine options for the Venue include the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel, with both being offered with a six-speed manual. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variant can also be had with a dual-clutch automatic transmission.

# Hyundai Venue# Hyundai Venue SUV# Hyundai SUV# Hyundai Venue subcompact SUV# subcompact SUV# Venue sunroof variants# Cats under 10 lakh with a sunroof# Cars
