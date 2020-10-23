Coronavirus Pandemic Dents Auto Exports; Domestic Sales Get Back On The Growth Trajectory

Domestic auto sales are gradually picking up pace after easing down of the lockdown. But the same cannot be said when it comes to exports. While major automakers have been posting double-digit growth for the last three months, exports have been continuously on the decline. Just to give you an idea, while domestic sales of passenger vehicles have recorded a growth of 17.02 per cent in Q2 of FY 2021 at 7,26,232 units, according to the data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), auto exports in the same period went down by 41.96 per cent at 1,11,555 units.

Maruti Suzuki too has reported a decline of 40.02 per cent in exports.

Now if we look at the last two quarters or half yearly numbers, exports have declined by a huge 57.52 per cent at 1,55,156 units against 3,65,247 units in the April-September period. Hyundai India which is the largest exporter in the country saw its exports going down by 43.53 per cent at 32,041 units. Maruti Suzuki's exports too have taken a hit witnessing a de-growth of 40.02 per cent at 31,549 units. General Motors that's been only exporting from the Indian market since 2017 too recorded a decrease of 11.95 per cent at 16,630 units Ford India that has an extensive focus on exports saw its numbers going down by 63.69 per cent at 26,089 units. Kia Motors too has exported 16,606 units in the April - September period.

Jeep has reported positive growth in exports.

Other than the restrictions in overseas exports, the pandemic has also taken a toll on the auto demand in the East and Latin America region which is one of the largest export markets for automakers in India. Demand is slow in the some of the Asian markets as well where majority of the right hand drive cars are exported. That said, automakers like Jeep India (56.93 per cent at 2992 units), Kia Motors (16,606 units) have managed to record growth. carandbike has also reached out to automakers for comments while they are yet to respond.

