Passenger Vehicle Retail Sales Up By 9.81 Per Cent In September 2020; Tractor Sales See A Dream Run

While passenger vehicle (PV) and tractor sales have recorded positive growth; all other segments saw sales dwindling in September 2020.

Passenger vehicle sales witnessed single-digit growth in September 2020.

Highlights

  • Passenger vehicle sales has witnessed single-digit growth last month
  • Two-wheelers, CV and three-wheeler sales witnessed double-digit decline
  • Tractor sales went up by 80.39 per cent in September 2020

The Federation of Auto Dealers Association (FADA) has released the monthly retail sales data for the month September 2020, indicating an upward trend in the sales of passenger vehicles. PV retail sales went up by 9.81 per cent in September 2020 at 1,95,665 units as compared to 1,78,189 units in the same month last year. However sales of two-wheelers in the same month witnesses a decline of 12.62 per cent at 10,16,977 units against 11,63,918 units sold in September a year ago.

klnm3p3g

Two-Wheeler sales have recorded a double-digit de-growth last month.

Commenting on retail sales, Vinkesh Gulati- FADA President said, "With the Government's persistent effort to unlock India, the month of September continued to witness Automobile Registrations on a rise as compared to previous months. Passenger Vehicles for the first time saw positive growth coming back on YoY basis. With social distancing on customer's mind coupled with government's push to further normalise business conditions and banks becoming more considerate to finance vehicles, entry level passenger vehicles saw good demand thus indicating a preference for personal transportation over public. New launches and vehicle availability played their part as catalyst. A lower base during last FY also helped the cause.

f88l263c

Tractor sales have witnessed a dream run in September 2020.

Retail sales of commercial vehicles last month too witnessed a steep decline of 33.65 per cent at 39,600 units as compared to 59,683 units sold in the same month a year ago. Sales of three-wheelers went down by 58.86 per cent at 24,060 units as compared to 58,485 units sold a year ago. Because of a healthy Kharif season, tractor sales recorded a massive growth of 80.39 per cent at 68,564 units as compared to 38,008 units sold a year ago. The agriculture sector was the only sector in the last quarter that recorded a GDP growth in the country at 3.5 per cent while all other sectors reported negative growth.

Passenger Vehicle Retail Sales Up By 9.81 Per Cent In September 2020; Tractor Sales See A Dream Run

