Login

FADA Sales H1 FY’24: Passenger Vehicle Retails Hit All Time High

Two-wheeler retails saw a 7.03 per cent increase, recording sales of 78.28 lakh units
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

13-Oct-23 12:21 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The industry recorded 1.11 crore unit retails from April to September 2023.
  • Passenger vehicle retails hit a record 18.08 lakh unit sales during this period.
  • Two-wheeler retails amounted to 78.28 lakh units.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) released its sales data for the auto industry in the first half of FY’24. From April to September 2023, approximately 1.11 crore vehicles were sold in the country, which represents an increase of 8.84 per cent over the same period last year, when retail sales of 1.02 lakh were recorded. Passenger vehicle retails hit an all-time high during this period. Two-wheeler retails, while higher than the same period last year, continue to be lower than what it was before the pandemic.  

 

Also Read: India's Vehicle Retail Grows 20 Per Cent YoY; Up 14 Per Cent Over Pre-Covid Level

Two-wheeler sales haven’t yet attained the same momentum as before the pandemic

 

Commenting on H1 FY’24 Auto Retails, FADA President, Mr. Manish Raj Singhania said, "As Fiscal Year 2024 unfolded, the auto retail sector in India embarked on a journey of cautious optimism and resilience amidst a mix of obstacles and victories across various vehicle categories. The initial modest 4 per cent decline in April's overall vehicle retails was not only a reflection of the dynamic nature of the automotive market but also a precursor to a story of gradual recovery and growth that would unfold over the subsequent months, culminating in a robust 20 per cent YoY growth in September.

Passenger vehicle sales hit an all-time high in H1 FY'24, registering 18.08 lakh unit sales

 

According to the data, passenger vehicle retails were at an all-time high in the first half of FY'24, with sales of 18.08 lakh units. This represented a growth of 6.19 per cent when compared to the same period, last year. Two-wheeler sales, on the other hand, showed a 7.03 per cent increase after recording sales of 78.28 lakh units. However, two-wheeler sales, despite the year-on-year growth hasn’t yet attained the same momentum as before the pandemic, when its sales stood at 97.27 lakh units, in FY’19.

 

The three-wheeler segment saw the largest increase in retails, selling 5.33 lakh unit, an increase of 65.66 per cent compared to the same period last year. These numbers also represent a major increase over retail numbers in FY’19, before the pandemic, which amounted to 3.58 lakh units. Tractor sales went up by 13.99 per cent, retailing 4.44 lakh units. The commercial vehicle segment showed an increase of 3.25 per cent during this period with retails of 4.65 lakh units.

 

Also Read: Hyundai, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Top FADA's 2023 Dealer Satisfaction Study

 

The organisation recently released the auto industry's retail data for September 2023, when it posted a year-on-year growth of 20.36 per cent with 18,82,071 units retailed in the month, up from 15,63,735 units in September 2022. Month-on-month sales, however, were more subdued with overall sales up 3.49 per cent over August 2023.

 

 

# FADA# Auto Sales# Auto Industry

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
6.2
0
10
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
64,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Mercedes-Benz Reveals Findings From Frontal Crash Test Of Two EVs
Mercedes-Benz Reveals Findings From Frontal Crash Test Of Two EVs
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-18940 second ago

The brand says the electric vehicles were able to successfully absorb the impact, with all safety equipment working as intended and passenger cells still intact

UK Government Backs Aston Martin's Electrification Strategy With £9 Million Investment
UK Government Backs Aston Martin's Electrification Strategy With £9 Million Investment
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-15310 second ago

The auto manufacturer plans to invest £2 billion over five years, to achieve a gradual shift from ICE technology to BEV technology.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Things We Know
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Things We Know
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10851 second ago

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will have Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine, and segment-first features, including integrated navigation and tubeless tyres.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S Globally Unveiled
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S Globally Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 minutes ago

This compact SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in about 4.3 seconds and can reach a top speed of 270 km/h

FADA Sales H1 FY’24: Passenger Vehicle Retails Hit All Time High
FADA Sales H1 FY’24: Passenger Vehicle Retails Hit All Time High
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

35 minutes ago

Two-wheeler retails saw a 7.03 per cent increase, recording sales of 78.28 lakh units

Production-Spec Kia EV5 To Offer Range Of Up To 720 Km
Production-Spec Kia EV5 To Offer Range Of Up To 720 Km
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The EV5 will be manufactured in both China and Korea and will be offered in three variants - standard, long-range, and long-range AWD

Kia EV3 Concept Unveiled; Previews Small Electric SUV Due In 2024
Kia EV3 Concept Unveiled; Previews Small Electric SUV Due In 2024
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Drawing heavy inspiration from the flagship EV9 SUV, the EV3 provides a glimpse of what Kia’s most affordable electric SUV yet will look like.

Toyota Teams Up With Idemitsu To Mass-Produce Solid-State EV Batteries
Toyota Teams Up With Idemitsu To Mass-Produce Solid-State EV Batteries
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The collaboration between Toyota and Idemitsu aims to commercialise these batteries by 2027–28.

Volvo C40 Recharge Price Hiked; Discontinues Petrol Version Of XC40
Volvo C40 Recharge Price Hiked; Discontinues Petrol Version Of XC40
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The Volvo C40 Recharge is now priced at Rs. 62.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally the company has also decided only sell the all-electric version of the XC40 in India.

JK Tyre To Organise First-Ever 'Drift Challenge' At Buddh International Circuit
JK Tyre To Organise First-Ever 'Drift Challenge' At Buddh International Circuit
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

Drifting, the core discipline of this competition, emphasises skill, precision, and car control over sheer speed.

India's Vehicle Retail Grows 20 Per Cent YoY; Up 14 Per Cent Over Pre-Covid Level
India's Vehicle Retail Grows 20 Per Cent YoY; Up 14 Per Cent Over Pre-Covid Level
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

As per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), India's total vehicle retail sales for September 2023 stood at 18,82,071 units,

Auto Sales February 2021: Tata Motors Records A Total Y-o-Y Growth Of 54 Per Cent
Auto Sales February 2021: Tata Motors Records A Total Y-o-Y Growth Of 54 Per Cent
c&b icon
By Shubham Parashar
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The passenger vehicle (PV) segment has been one of the significant contributors to Tata Motors' volumes, registering a YoY growth of 119 per cent at 27,225 units as compared to 12,430 units sold a year ago.

Car Sales March 2021: Tata Motors Records 8.92 Per Cent Sales Growth In PV Segment M-o-M
Car Sales March 2021: Tata Motors Records 8.92 Per Cent Sales Growth In PV Segment M-o-M
c&b icon
By Shubham Parashar
calendar-icon

8 days ago

The triple digit sales growth is because the sales in the month of March last year were subdued due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Nissan Announces Transition to 100 Per Cent EV Line-up In Europe By 2030
Nissan Announces Transition to 100 Per Cent EV Line-up In Europe By 2030
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 days ago

Nissan has announced that their product lineup in Europe will only consist of electric vehicles by 2030, the company has made this decision after observing the sale figures for EVs in Europe has increased from 5 per cent to 44 per cent over the past five years (2018 to 2022).

Top 10 Selling Cars in India - October 2014
Top 10 Selling Cars in India - October 2014
loader
By Vikas Yogi
calendar-icon

16 days ago

Despite the festive season, car sales in October, 2014 were below expectations. Major players, including Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, registered a marginal growth in sales during the month. Here's the list of top-10 selling cars of October, 2014.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • FADA Sales H1 FY’24: Passenger Vehicle Retails Hit All Time High
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved