Login

India's Vehicle Retail Grows 20 Per Cent YoY; Up 14 Per Cent Over Pre-Covid Level

As per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), India's total vehicle retail sales for September 2023 stood at 18,82,071 units,
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

09-Oct-23 02:32 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Two-wheeler sales see 2 per cent growth over pre-COVID levels
  • Three-wheeler sales sets new monthly high at over 1 lakh units
  • FADA expects sales to pick up post the festive season

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released the retail sales numbers of the auto industry for September 2023. The industry posted a year-on-year growth of 20.36 per cent with 18,82,071 units retailed in the month, up from 15,63,735 units in September 2022. Numbers were more subdued month-on-month with overall sales up 3.49 per cent over August 2023.

 

Moving to the individual segments, two-wheeler sales grew by a notable 21.68 per cent over September 2022 at 12,12,101 units. The segment reported sales of 10,78,286 units in the same period last year. The 2023 numbers also saw the segment post a growth of about 2 per cent over pre-COVID numbers. Two-wheeler sales have for a long time stayed below its pre-covid peak in the Indian market.

“The 2W segment witnessed positive shifts as the festive season approaches. With the introduction of new models and attractive promotional offers, demand increased, especially in rural areas, fostering improved market sentiments. This uptick in demand was accompanied by heightened customer walk-ins and an overall positive market response. Additionally, better stock availability compared to the previous year and a favourable reception to newly launched entry-level products have set an optimistic tone for the upcoming festive season,” said Manish Raj Singhania, President, FADA.

 

Passenger Vehicle sales too saw a strong growth with 3,32,248 units sold in September 2023. This marked a 19.03 per cent growth over the 2,79,137 units sold in the same month last year. Sales were also up in comparison to August 2023 where the segment had posted sales of 3,15,153 units.

 

“The PV category experienced a stimulating resurgence as the market enjoyed improved vehicle availability and an influx of new and refreshed models from various OEMs. This uplift was supported by enhanced supplies and an increasing variety in the product portfolio, answering to a diversifying consumer demand. The market showed consistent demand for luxury cars and SUVs, signifying a robust consumer appetite for premium segments,” Singhania said.

The three-wheeler segment touched a new monthly high in September 2023 with over 1 lakh units sold. FADA reported total sales of 1,02,4296 units – up 49 per cent year-on-year. The previous monthly high was reported in August 2023 where 99,907 units were retailed in the segment.

 

The Commercial Vehicle segment also posted a year-on-year growth of 4.87 per cent rising from 77,054 units in September 2022 to 80,804 units in the same month this year. Sales in the tractor segment however posted a decline of 9.66 per cent over September 2022 and a 26.21 per cent decline as compared to August 2023. Sales in the segment stood at 54,492 in September 2023.

 

FADA said it had an optimistic outlook for the upcoming festive season. The dealer body said that it expected sales across segments to pick up post the Shraddh period which would be further buoyed by the launch of new models and variants.

# FADA Sales# FADA# FADA India# FADA Dealers# FADA Vehicle Registration# FADA Report# Cars# Sales Figures# SUV

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Nissan Magnite
8.8
0
10
2021 Nissan Magnite
16,197 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 9.50 L
₹ 21,277/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Venue
9.3
0
10
2023 Hyundai Venue
620 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.4
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift
25,704 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.85 L
₹ 13,102/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Verna
9.1
0
10
2023 Hyundai Verna
14,666 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 13.95 L
₹ 31,243/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Kia Seltos
7.9
0
10
2019 Kia Seltos
60,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 12.25 L
₹ 25,905/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Renault Kwid
2020 Renault Kwid
39,692 km
Petrol
AMT
₹ 5.00 L
₹ 11,198/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Grand i10
8.4
0
10
2018 Hyundai Grand i10
38,519 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.25 L
₹ 11,758/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Ford EcoSport
7.3
0
10
2015 Ford EcoSport
41,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
₹ 11,758/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna
2018 Hyundai Verna
44,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda City
2019 Honda City
36,218 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.75 L
₹ 24,076/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Ather Energy To Begin Exports In November; 450X E-Scooter Headed First To Nepal
Ather Energy To Begin Exports In November; 450X E-Scooter Headed First To Nepal
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-3485 second ago

Ather Energy has partnered with Vaidya Energy, a subsidiary of Vaidya's Organisation of Industries & Trading Houses (VOITH to open its first experience center in Kathmandu by November 2023

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Secures Rs 300 Crore From International Finance Corporation
Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Secures Rs 300 Crore From International Finance Corporation
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-1686 second ago

In March 2023, IFC pledged to invest up to Rs 600 crore in one or more tranches

Magenta Mobility, Tata Motors Partner To Deploy Ace EVs For Intra-City Deliveries
Magenta Mobility, Tata Motors Partner To Deploy Ace EVs For Intra-City Deliveries
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1452 second ago

The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding under which Tata will supply 500 units of the Ace EV to Magenta.

Mahindra Off Road Adventure Experience: Dipping Toes In The Off-roading Pool
Mahindra Off Road Adventure Experience: Dipping Toes In The Off-roading Pool
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

We attended Mahindra Adventure’s recently held 'Getting Dirty' off-road learning session in Gurugram. This is how it went.

Hyundai Exter Crosses 75,000 Bookings Milestone
Hyundai Exter Crosses 75,000 Bookings Milestone
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The micro-SUV from Hyundai nearly took 2 months to achieve this booking milestone.

26th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship- Round 2: Report
26th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship- Round 2: Report
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The second round of the JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship was underway at the Kari Motor Speedway. Here we bring you a full report of what followed.

India's Vehicle Retail Grows 20 Per Cent YoY; Up 14 Per Cent Over Pre-Covid Level
India's Vehicle Retail Grows 20 Per Cent YoY; Up 14 Per Cent Over Pre-Covid Level
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

As per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), India's total vehicle retail sales for September 2023 stood at 18,82,071 units,

Verstappen Dominates Qatar GP Amidst Mercedes Drama
Verstappen Dominates Qatar GP Amidst Mercedes Drama
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The Dutchman’s 49th career win and 14th of the season proved to be a thriller for the fans but horror for the drivers as they struggled with the physical strain of the Losail International Circuit

Honda Teases New Liveries For the CB350 H’ness and CB350RS
Honda Teases New Liveries For the CB350 H’ness and CB350RS
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

New colour schemes with gold pinstriping to be on offer for the 350 cc models

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Which Variant To Buy?
Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Which Variant To Buy?
c&b icon
By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

Already in high demand, Maruti’s derivative of the Toyota Innova Hycross is available in Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus trim levels.

Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift Review: A More Affordable 'Automatic' Option
Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift Review: A More Affordable 'Automatic' Option
c&b icon
By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The Nissan Magnite AMT, or EZ-Shift, as the company likes to call it, comes with a 1.0-litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed AMT unit. The same set-up that we have seen in its sister car, the Renault Kiger.

Tata Harrier Facelift: Variants Explained
Tata Harrier Facelift: Variants Explained
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Tata Harrier facelift will be available in seven trim levels - Smart(O), Pure(O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ A, Fearless and Fearless+.

Nissan Launches The Magnite KURO Edition At Rs 8.27 lakh
Nissan Launches The Magnite KURO Edition At Rs 8.27 lakh
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Nissan Magnite KURO Edition features an all-black exterior and interior with distinctive KURO badge on the exterior.

Uber Unveils 'Uber Camper' For India VS Pakistan Clash At ICC World Cup 2023
Uber Unveils 'Uber Camper' For India VS Pakistan Clash At ICC World Cup 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Uber India debuts 'Uber Camper' for India vs. Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 showdown, winners can secure their spot for the match weekend, free of charge. Contest runs Oct 4-7.

Tata Motors Group Reports Global Wholesales Of 3,42,376 Units In Q2 FY24
Tata Motors Group Reports Global Wholesales Of 3,42,376 Units In Q2 FY24
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Between July and September 2023, Tata Motors Group’s collective sales stood at 3,42,376 units, witnessing 7 per cent growth compared to what it sold during the same period in FY 2023.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • India's Vehicle Retail Grows 20 Per Cent YoY; Up 14 Per Cent Over Pre-Covid Level
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved