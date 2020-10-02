New Cars and Bikes in India
Car Sales September 2020: Tata Motors Registers 37 Per Cent Hike In Sales; PV Volumes Spike

Tata Motors registered strong demand for its passenger vehicles as sales increased by a healthy 163 per cent in September 2020 over the same period last year. CV volumes though were down marginally as the the sector recovers at a slow pace.

Tata Motors sold a total of 44,444 units in September 2020 witnessing a hike of 37% year-on-year

  • Tata Motors saw demand rise again for PVs as the festive season begins
  • Tata's sales in Q2 FY21 performed better by 112% over Q2 FY20
  • Tata CV sales were down by 4.3% year-on-year, with exports down by 11%

Tata Motors announced its sales results for September 2020 and the company's domestic sales stood at 44,444 units, witnessing a hike of 37 per cent over the same period last year. The automaker sold 32,376 vehicles in September 2019 when the auto sector was already going through one if worst slumps in decades. This year has been equally challenging but has seen pent-up demand finally making it to dealers. The company witnessed its passenger vehicle (PV) volumes register a triple-digit growth as PV sales for September 2020 stood at 21,199 units, an increase of 163 per cent, as against 8097 units sold in September last year. Tata's PV sales in Q2 of FY21 stood at 54,794 units, performing 112 per cent better than Q2 FY20 when the company sold 25,898 units.

Speaking on PV sales, Shailesh Chandra, President, PVBU, Tata Motors said, "PV industry witnessed a recovery in Q2 FY21, supported by festive sales in some regions and continued benefit from pent-up demand across the country. In September 2020, wholesales were higher than retail ahead of the festive season. Despite challenges owing to rising Covid-19 cases across the country, supply-side has been progressively improving. This steep growth is attributed to increased demand for all our products in the 'New Forever' range. The company also sold 924 EVs in Q2FY21, with an encouraging response received for Nexon EV."

Tata Motors received 924 orders for the Nexon EV in Q2 of FY 2021

In the commercial vehicle (CV) segment, Tata Motors' domestic sales stood at 23,245 units last month, a decline of 4.3 per cent as against 24,279 units sold in September last year. CV exports were registered at 1665 units and were down by 56 per cent over 3800 vehicles shipped during the same month last year. Tata's total CV sales were down by 11 per cent with 24,910 units sold in September 2020, as opposed to 28,079 units during the same month last year.

Speaking on CV sales, Girish Wagh, President, CVBU, Tata Motors said, "Tata Motors' commercial vehicle domestic sales in Q2FY21 at 52,094 units was 23 per cent lower than Q2FY20. However, it was significantly higher than the previous quarter of Q1 FY21 on the back of gradually increasing demand and improving supply situation. In September'20, the sale at 23,245 units was 38% higher than last month while being 4.3 per cent below September'19. Offtake was higher than retail, as we prepare for sequential improvement in retails in the coming months. Our BS6 products are receiving very good response from customers, as these deliver on the promise of better earnings potential across applications, along with enhanced comfort, connectivity and performance."

