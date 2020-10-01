New Cars and Bikes in India
Car Sales September 2020: MG Motor India Registers 2.71 Per Cent Year-On-Year Decline

MG Motor India sold a total of 2,537 units in September 2020, which is small 2.71 per cent decline over 2,608 units sold in September 2019, which was when MG had only the Hector in its model line-up.

MG says it is seeing good response for the Hector Plus in India so far

Highlights

  • MG Motor India sold 2,537 units in September 2020
  • MG sold 7,493 units in Q3 of 2020 against 6,134 units sold last year
  • The next launch from MG Motor India will be the Gloster SUV

MG Motor India registered 2,537 units of retail sales for September 2020. If we consider year-on-year growth, the sales figures drop 2.71 per cent as MG sold 2,608 units in September last year. In August 2020, the company sold 2,851 cars. So the drop in month-on-month sales is 11 per cent. Although, the company reports that it registered a growth of 22 per cent in sales vis-a-vis Q3 last year. MG sold 7,493 units in Q3 of 2020 as against 6,134 units sold in the same quarter last year. MG says it registered high traction for the ZS EV since its launch earlier this year.

Also Read: MG Gloster Review

sid3ie2

(The next launch from MG will be the Gloster, a full size SUV and the company's new flagship model)

Commenting on the overall sales performance, Rakesh Sidana, Director - Sales, MG Motor India, said, "While the fresh booking trend continues to grow steadily for MG Hector and ZS EV, the retail sales were severely impacted in September due to Shraad and Adhik Maas. The wholesale were much more than retails in anticipation of the upcoming festive season. Although the challenges continue in the overall economy and supply chain, our teams are doing their best to overcome these and we are looking forward to festive season and the launch of Gloster in October 2020."

Also Read: MG Motor India Registers 41 Per Cent Growth In August 2020

m1j7gjpc

(The MG ZS EV is getting good traction from customers, says MG)

MG recently began taking bookings for the Gloster for a token amount of ₹ 1 lakh. It will be the flagship SUV for the company. It will be the first car in India to have level 1 autonomous capability. The SUV can be booked online or at any MG dealership. MG Motor India introduced its new contact-free technology suite 'Shield+' to enhance the customer experience in the new normal. It continues to follow all sanitisation processes at its facilities to ensure the safety of its customers and employees. The carmaker has also tied up with Medklinn's Cerafusion sterilisation technology for vehicle cabin sterilisation.

