Car Sales August 2020: MG Motor India Registers 41% Growth

MG Motor India has received a strong demand for the Hector Plus SUV which was launched last month and now is getting ready to usher in the Gloster

| Published:
Both the MG Hector and the Hector Plus have received a strong demand in India

MG Motor India sold 2851 cars in August 2020, registering a growth of 41 per cent compared to sales over a year ago. It was in July 2019, that the company launched the Hector, and the company had received a good response to the car in August when it sold 2018 units in August 2019. The company sold 2,105 units in July 2020 and in June 2020, the company sold 2,012 units, which was 4.63 per cent lower than July 2020. The fact that the company is heading back to growth in sales is a definitely a positive sign given that the festive season is just around the corner. 

The MG ZS EV has also received good traction in India 

The company also saw good traction in the EV segment and with the support of the state government in Delhi and Telangana, and it hopes that the category would see a further increase in momentum soon. Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said, “We have ramped up the overall production in August compared to July. We are working on fulfilling existing backorders for the Hector and prioritizing vehicle deliveries for the ongoing festive season. The recovery in upcountry markets has been faster which should augur well during the festive season.”

The company's next big launch in India will be the Gloster SUV 

The company is also getting ready for the launch of the much-awaited Gloster, which it says will have Level 1 Autonomous functions. The SUV will be launched by Diwali this year and we'll know more about the car very soon. 

Car Sales August 2020: MG Motor India Registers 41% Growth
