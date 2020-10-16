New Cars and Bikes in India
Auto Sales September 2020: Auto Industry Records Double-Digit Growth In Q2

Auto sales have been on the upward trend throughout the last quarter on the account of pent up demand and increasing preference for personal mobility.

Shubham Parashar
Passenger vehicle sales is showing an upward trend ahead of the festive season
Passenger vehicle sales is showing an upward trend ahead of the festive season

Highlights

  • PV sales have been on the upward trend ahead of the festive season.
  • Sales of two-wheelers too recorded double-digit growth in September 2020.
  • Auto industry has recorded double-digit growth in Q2 FY2020 as well.

Auto sales have been continuing with the recovery trend towards the end of 2020 and that's quite a relief for the industry given the festive season which is almost upon us. In September 2020, sales of passenger vehicles have increased by 26.45 per cent at 2,72,027 units as compared to 2,15,124 units sold in the same month last year. Passenger cars saw the healthiest jump at 28.92 per cent selling 1,63,981 units as compared to 1,27,194 units sold a year ago in September 2019. Sales of SUVs too went up by 24.5 per cent at 96,633 units against 77,615 units. And even vans sales have picked up with a double-digit growth of 10.64 per cent at 11,413 units against 10,315 units sold in the same month last year.

Also Read: Passenger Vehicle Sales Sees 34 Per Cent Decline In H1 FY2021: JATO India

Passenger Vehicle sales have been healthy throughout the second quarter.

In fact, auto sales have been on the upward trend throughout the last quarter on the account of pent up demand and increasing preference for personal mobility. Sales of passenger vehicles in Q2 FY2021 went up by 17.02 per cent at 7,26,232 units as compared to 6,20,620 units sold in the same quarter a year ago. Sales of passenger cars in Q2 went up by 15.94 per cent at 4,26,316 units as compared to 3,67,696 units while SUVs saw an increase of 21.20 per cent at 2,69,806 units as compared to 2,22,620 units sold in the same period last year. Sales of vans remained flat at 30,110 units in the second quarter of FY 2020.

Also Read: Passenger Vehicle Retail Sales Up By 9.81 Per Cent In September 2020; Tractor Sales See A Dream Run

Sales of two-wheelers also recorded double-digit growth in September 2020.

In September 2020, sales of two-wheelers also went up by 11.64 per cent at 18,49,546 units 16,56,658 units sold in the same month last year. That said, sales of three-wheeler continued with negative growth recording a huge slump of 71.91 per cent at 18,640 units as compared to 66,362 units as people are shying away from using public transports and three-wheelers being the last mile connectivity option are directly affected with the functioning.

