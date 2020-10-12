New Cars and Bikes in India
Passenger Vehicle Sales Sees 34 Per Cent Decline In H1 FY2021: JATO India

The Indian auto industry, as a whole, sold over 8.78 lakh passenger vehicles between April and September 2020, witnessing a decline of 33.6 per cent, as against the same period last year.

Highlights

  • 8.8 lakh passenger vehicles were sold between April and September 2020
  • The PV segment saw a decline of 33.6 per cent compared to last year
  • Tata Motors was the only carmaker to see an actual growth in H1 FY2021

The Indian auto industry registered nearly 34 per cent decline in passenger vehicle sales in the first half (H1) of the financial year 2020-21, according to the data shared by automotive insights and analytics provider, JATO Dynamics India. The industry, as a whole, sold over 8,78,000 passenger vehicles between April and September 2020, a decline of 33.6 per cent, as against the same period last year. Based on vehicle body types, in H1 FY2021, hatchbacks were at the top, accounting to 39.9 per cent of total sales, followed by SUVs at 33.3 per cent, MPVs at 12 per cent, sedans at 11.2 per cent and micro cars at 6.5 per cent.

In H1 FY2021, Maruti Suzuki India sold 4,23,677 vehicles in India, witnessing a Y-o-Y decline of 36 per cent, followed by Hyundai at 1,62,412 units, which saw a drop of 34 per cent, as against the same period in FY2020. Tata Motors, on the other hand, saw a growth of 10 per cent in PV sales, between April and September 2020 at 69,366 units, whereas rival Mahindra sold 50,815 units, witnessing a decline of 49 per cent for the same period.

Tata Motors was the only carmaker to see a proper growth of 10 per cent in PV sales, between April and September 2020 at 69,366 units

Kia Motors India sold 46,967 units between April and September 2020, witnessing a 241 per cent growth, but, one has to consider the fact that the company started its selling cars in India only towards the end of August 2019, so we cannot regard this as actual growth.

Similarly, Renault India and Honda Cars India sold 29,674 units and 24,864 units, witnessing Y-o-Y decline of 16 per cent and 59 per cent, respectively. At the same time, Toyota and Ford sold 24,564 units and 17,643 units, registering 62 per cent and 50 per cent de-growth, respectively, compared to the same period last year. MG Motor India, on the other hand, sold 10,215 units in H1 FY2021, a growth of 67 per cent compared to the same period in FY2020. However, like Kia, MG began its sales operation towards the end of June 2019, that's over three months after the H1 started, so here too, we cannot consider this as actual growth.

Although MG Motor India sold 67 per cent more cars in H1 FY2021, it began its sales operation only towards the end of June 2019, so we cannot consider this as actual growth

However, as per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), in September alone, a total of 1,95,665 passenger vehicles, were registered in India, a Year-on-Year growth of 10 per cent compared to the 1,78,189 vehicles registered, in September 2019. Thus, it could be said that the auto showing signs of recovery.

