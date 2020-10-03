New Cars and Bikes in India
India's Petrol Sales Jump To Pre-Covid Levels In September, Diesel Improves

State retailers sold 2.3 million tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas in September, 5.3% higher than last year and up 3.6% from August.

Indian state refiners' annual gasoline sales rose to pre-COVID levels in September and a fall in diesel sales slowed, as the loosening of lockdown restrictions boosted energy consumption and economic activity, provisional industry data showed. Last month, gasoline sales by state refiners saw their first annual growth since March, underpinned by a gradual lifting of coronavirus curbs even as India suffers one of the highest infection rates in the world.

India's fuel consumption- a proxy for oil demand- was hard hit by a nation-wide lockdown imposed in March to stem the spread of covid-19. Indian state retailers sold 2.2 million tonnes of gasoline last month, up 1.85% from a year ago as the sale of passenger cars surged and as motorists increasingly rely on personal vehicles to commute amid rising coronavirus cases. Gasoline sales were up 10.5% from August.

njq6uv3

Indian state retailers sold 2.2 million tonnes of gasoline last month, up 1.85% from a year ago

Petrol sales were at 4.84 million tonnes, down 7.3% from a year ago but up 22% from August, according to data provided by the country's top refiner Indian Oil Corp. A continued recovery in gasoline and gasoil sales, which accounts for over half of the refined fuel consumption in India, would help improve refinery runs further.

IOC's crude processing last month improved due to a recovery in fuel demand, its chairman M.S.Vaidya said, betting that fuel appetite could return to pre-covid levels this quarter. State companies IOC.NS, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum own about 90% of India's retail fuel outlets.

State retailers sold 2.3 million tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas in September, 5.3% higher than last year and up 3.6% from August. Jet fuel sales last month rose 23.4% from August to about 290,000 tonnes, but fell 53% from a year ago as curbs on air travel remained in place.

New Car Models

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

Honda City

Sedan, 17.8 - 24.1 Kmpl
Honda City
Price Starts
₹ 10.89 - 14.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 22,606 9% / 5 yrs

Hyundai Tucson

SUV, 12.95 - 16.38 Kmpl
Hyundai Tucson
Price Starts
₹ 22.3 - 27.03 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 46,291 9% / 5 yrs

