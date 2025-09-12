HomeNews & Reviews
‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Policy In Maharashtra Soon: State Transport Minister

Maharashtra plans to strictly enforce the “No PUC, No Fuel” policy, using CCTV scans at petrol pumps to ensure vehicles have valid Pollution Under Control certificates.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 12, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Policy reintroduced after enforcement issues in 2019
  • CCTV cameras to scan vehicle registration for PUC validity
  • Illegal PUC certificate gangs to be targeted by Transport Department

Maharashtra is set to reintroduce and strictly enforce the “No PUC, No Fuel” policy across the state, requiring all vehicles to have a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate to refuel. A similar rule was first imposed in 2019, but struggled due to poor enforcement and loopholes, which allowed many vehicles without valid certificates to continue refuelling. The announcement comes from Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

 

Also Read: Gadkari Slams Criticism Of E20 Rollout As “Paid Political Campaign"

  

“To provide a pollution-free environment to future generations, it is essential for the current generation to impose certain environmentally friendly restrictions on themselves,” Sarnaik said. He highlighted the need to stop the production of illegal PUC certificates, which undermine efforts to control pollution. 

  

Under this new policy, every vehicle’s registration number will be scanned via CCTV cameras at petrol pumps to verify the validity of its PUC certificate. Vehicles found without a valid certificate will be denied fuel. Petrol stations, which already have designated areas for issuing PUC certificates, will continue to provide these certificates on the spot as well.  

 

Also Read: Two-Wheelers Remain Most Vulnerable Road Users, Also Leading Cause Of Fatal Accidents In 2023

  

PUC Video verification

The PUC certificates will feature a Unique Identity (UID), allowing periodic verification of their authenticity. Additionally, the Transport Department plans to launch a campaign targeting illegal certificate issuing gangs to crack down on fraudulent activities.  

  

In India, new car or bike owners are exempt from needing a PUC certificate for at least one year from the date of purchase. Additionally, BS3 vehicles receive a PUC certificate valid for six months, whereas BS4 and BS6 models are issued a certificate valid for a full year. 

