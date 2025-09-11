HomeNews & Reviews
Gadkari Slams Criticism Of E20 Rollout As "Paid Political Campaign"

He further stated, “All testing agencies have confirmed there is no problem with implementation.”
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 11, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Gadkari calls E20 criticism a “paid political campaign.”
  • Says testing agencies found no issues with E20 rollout
  • 65th SIAM Annual Convention took place on September 11, 2025

Just days after the Supreme Court dismissed a PIL challenging ethanol-blended petrol, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has hit back at criticism surrounding the rollout of E20 fuel. Speaking at the 65th SIAM Annual Convention, Gadkari didn’t mince words, calling the backlash a “paid political campaign” that has now been “proved false.” 

 

“There was a paid campaign against me regarding the E20 fuel rollout,” he said. “All testing agencies have confirmed there is no problem with implementation.” 

 

India officially made the switch to E20 petrol earlier this year, meaning regular petrol now contains 20 per cent ethanol. While the move is part of a broader push for cleaner, more sustainable fuel, it hasn’t come without its share of controversy, especially from vehicle owners worried about the impact on older cars. 

 

Also Read: Ethanol Blending: SIAM Assures Warranties Of Non-E20 Compliant Vehicles Will Be Honoured

E20 pump

One major concern? Compatibility. Many carmakers only began rolling out E20-compliant models in the last couple of years, leaving owners of older vehicles wondering if their engines can handle the new fuel blend. There have also been complaints about a drop in mileage and a lack of clear alternatives for non-compliant vehicles. 

 

To settle the dust, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), along with ARAI and FIPI, held a joint press conference. They assured that vehicle warranties and insurance won’t be affected by the switch. “All warranty claims of existing vehicles would be honoured,” a SIAM spokesperson said. 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

  • At a joint press conference on Ethanol Blending held on August 30, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers stated that all existing warranties on vehicles would be honoured despite cars not being E20 compliant.
    Ethanol Blending: SIAM Assures Warranties Of Non-E20 Compliant Vehicles Will Be Honoured
  • The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Supreme Court challenges the government’s ethanol blending programme, seeks ethanol-free petrol option for consumers.
    PIL In Supreme Court Challenges Govt’s E20 Petrol Policy
  • The Fastag Annual Pass is exclusively offered to private vehicle owners, offering 200 toll transactions or one year of travel – whichever comes first.
    Over 5 Lakh Users Buy FASTag Annual Pass Within Just 4 Days Of Launch
  • While the Oil Ministry claims ‘marginal’ drop in mileage and minor alterations, auto majors are highlighting parts damage, corrosion of components and retro-fitting of ethanol-compliant parts for better adaptation.
    Ethanol-Blended Fuel Dilemma: Is Your Vehicle Safe To Run On Biofuel?
  • In yet another attempt to allay fears regarding the use of E20 petrol, the Union Government has issued a detailed clarification on the subject.
    Ethanol Now More Expensive Than Petrol; Improves Performance: Govt

  • The Katana was launched in India in July 2022 and was priced at Rs 13.61 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Suzuki Katana Discontinued In India
  • Honda has reduced prices across its two-wheeler range up to 350cc, following the GST rate cut from 28 to 18 per cent on eligible models.
    GST 2.0 Effect: Honda Bikes, Scooters Get Cheaper By Up To Rs 18,887
  • From September 22, 2025, Honda will reduce prices across its lineup following GST reforms.
    GST 2.0 Effect: Honda Cars Get Cheaper By Up To Rs 95,500
  • He further stated, “All testing agencies have confirmed there is no problem with implementation.”
    Gadkari Slams Criticism Of E20 Rollout As “Paid Political Campaign"
  • Citroen India revises prices across its portfolio with GST 2.0 benefits. C3 now starts at Rs 4.80 lakh, Basalt X at Rs 7.95 lakh, and C5 Aircross sees a price drop of nearly Rs 2.7 lakh.
    GST 2.0 Effect: Citroen India Announces Revised Prices Across The Line-up
  • Volkswagen India has extended full GST 2.0 benefits across its lineup. Prices of Virtus, Taigun, and Tiguan R-Line are revised from September 22, 2025
    GST 2.0 Effect: Volkswagen Announces Price Benefits For Virtus, Taigun And Tiguan
  • Tata has also added a new DARK edition trim to the Nexon EV, alongside the existing RED DARK edition.
    Tata Nexon EV 45 With ADAS Launched At Rs 17.29 Lakh
  • Replacement for the SF90 Stradale comes with an iconic nameplate as Ferrari brings back the ‘Testarossa’ lineage after a couple of decades.
    New Ferrari 849 Revives Iconic Testarossa Nameplate; Brings Hybrid V8 Power
  • As per the revised GST rates, all motorcycles below 350 cc now attract 18 per cent GST as against 28 per cent previously.
    GST 2.0 Effect: Hero Scooters, Motorcycles To Get A Price Cut Of Up To Rs 16,000 From Sept 22
  • The Kylaq is the last model in Skoda’s range to receive a price cut following the revision in the GST rate applicable on automobiles.
    GST 2.0 Effect: Skoda Kylaq Prices To Be Slashed By Up To Rs 1.19 Lakh From Sept 22
