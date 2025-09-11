Gadkari Slams Criticism Of E20 Rollout As “Paid Political Campaign"

Just days after the Supreme Court dismissed a PIL challenging ethanol-blended petrol, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has hit back at criticism surrounding the rollout of E20 fuel. Speaking at the 65th SIAM Annual Convention, Gadkari didn’t mince words, calling the backlash a “paid political campaign” that has now been “proved false.”

“There was a paid campaign against me regarding the E20 fuel rollout,” he said. “All testing agencies have confirmed there is no problem with implementation.”

India officially made the switch to E20 petrol earlier this year, meaning regular petrol now contains 20 per cent ethanol. While the move is part of a broader push for cleaner, more sustainable fuel, it hasn’t come without its share of controversy, especially from vehicle owners worried about the impact on older cars.

One major concern? Compatibility. Many carmakers only began rolling out E20-compliant models in the last couple of years, leaving owners of older vehicles wondering if their engines can handle the new fuel blend. There have also been complaints about a drop in mileage and a lack of clear alternatives for non-compliant vehicles.

To settle the dust, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), along with ARAI and FIPI, held a joint press conference. They assured that vehicle warranties and insurance won’t be affected by the switch. “All warranty claims of existing vehicles would be honoured,” a SIAM spokesperson said.