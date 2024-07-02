Login
Auto Sales June 2024: Maruti, Mahindra, Honda Show Positive Growth; Hyundai & Tata Report Decline

The month of June 2024 saw quite a mixed sales performance. Here's a detailed report.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 2, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Auto sales in June 2024 saw positive growth from most OEMs
  • Brands like Maruti, Toyota, Honda and Mahindra reports good growth
  • Hyundai and Tata Motors saw yoy decline in June 2024

Car manufacturers in India have released the sales numbers for the month of June 2024. While brands like Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra, Kia, and Honda reported positive performance with decent growth, Toyota saw a massive rise in monthly sales. At the same time, Hyundai and Tata Motors reported a decline in year-on-year performance. 

 

Maruti Suzuki India 

 

In the month of June 2023, Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest car manufacturer by volume, reported selling 179,228 vehicles. Compared to 159,418 units sold during the same month in 2023, the carmaker’s total sales (domestic + exports) saw a year-on-year growth of over 12 per cent. Domestic sales alone grew 6 per cent at 148,195 units, which includes sales to other OEMs and the sale of its light commercial vehicle the Super Carry. At the same time, exports grew by a massive 57 per cent to 31,033 units. 

 

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition cleanup

 

While sales of entry-level cars like Alto and S-Presso saw a massive drop in numbers, the subcompact cars segment remained more or less stagnant. At the same time, the sale of the Ciaz compact sedan in June 2024 was less than half of what the company sold last year during the same month.

 

Hyundai India

 

Hyundai Motor India, on the other hand, sold 64,803 units in June 2024, a marginal decline of a little over 1 per cent YoY. Out of this, 50,103 vehicles were sold in the domestic market where Hyundai saw next to no growth, however, exports fell by nearly 6 per cent in June 2024 at 14,700 units. The company’s cumulative sales for the first half of the 2024 calendar year stood at 3,85,772 units with a YoY growth of around 6 per cent. 

 

Creta Image 17

 

Commenting on HMIL sales, Tarun Garg, COO, of Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “We closed H1 of CY2024 with an overall sales growth of 5.68% Year-on-Year. SUVs have contributed strongly, accounting for 66 per cent of our domestic sales. The new Hyundai CRETA has been a key driver for Domestic H1 sales with 91,348 units sold, a growth of 11 per cent over same period last year.”

 

Tata Motors

 

Tata Motors' monthly passenger vehicle sales for June 2024 stood at 43,624 units a decline of 8 per cent compared to 47,359 vehicles sold during the same month last year. While domestic sales saw a similar degrowth at 43,524 units, exports fell by a massive 19 per cent to just 100 units. 

 

Also Read: Tata Motors’ EV Sales Drop To 18-Month Low In June 2024

 

Tata Nexon Diesel MT 6

 

In June 2024, Tata also reported the lowest electric vehicle sales, with just 4,657 vehicles being shipped to dealers. This is the lowest EV sales figure Tata Motors has recorded since January 2023 (4,133 units), representing a 34 per cent drop over the same period last year (June 2023: 7,025 units) and also marking the third consecutive month of a year-on-year drop in EV sales.

 

Also Read: Kia India’s H1 2024 Sales Up By 6%; Recorded 9.8% Growth In June

 

Mahindra & Mahindra 

 

Tata Safari vs Mahindra Scorpio N 1

 

Utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra & Mahindra reported selling 40,022 vehicles in June 2024. Compared to 32,588 units sold during the same month in 2023, the company witnessed a growth of 23 per cent. Talking about the first half of 2024, the brand has registered an almost similar growth of 24 per cent, selling a total of 1,24,248 SUVs in the domestic market. In addition to this 7,125 SUVs have been exported till now in 2024, resulting in a growth of 3 per cent.

 

Kia India

 

Kia India has recorded positive growth in June 2024, with a 9.8 per cent year-on-year rise at 21,300 units. In comparison, the company sold 19,391 units in June 2023.  Along with that, the Korean carmaker also managed a 6 per cent growth in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year. With the new and updated Kia Sonet finding 9,816 takers in June, it remained the best seller for Kia. 

 

2024 KIA Sonet Facelift 46

 

Moreover, between January and June of 2024, Kia delivered 1,26,137 units where the Sonet was again a major contributor. Nearly 43 per cent of cars sold in the first half of 2024 were Sonet, followed by Seltos at 32 per cent and Carens found 25 per cent of the total share. In the first half of this year, Kia India’s export figure stood at 12,026 units, of which 3,206 units were delivered in June.

 

Also Read: Toyota India Reports Highest-Ever Monthly Sales In June 2024

 

Toyota India

 

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported cumulative sales of 27,474 units in June 2024 - a 40 per cent growth over the same month last year and its highest monthly sales numbers yet. Domestic sales were up 41 per cent rising from 18,237 units in June 2023 to 25,752 units last month. Exports meanwhile grew from 1,371 units last year to 1,722 units in June 2024.

 

Toyota Taisor 1

 

Month-on-month, Toyota reported an 8.71 per cent growth over May 2024 where it sold 25,273 units cumulatively. Domestic sales were up about 7.48 per cent while exports were up 31 per cent from 1,314 units exported in May 2024.

 

Honda Cars India

 

Honda Cars India reported selling 9,776 units in June 2024, which is a good 36 per cent growth YoY compared to 7,192 units sold during the same month last year. The company’s domestic sales stood at 4,804 units, while it exported 4,972 vehicles in the month of June 2024. Year-on-year domestic sales fell by 5.4 per cent, at the same time, exports saw 127 per cent growth in June 2024. 

 

Honda Elevate 3

 

Commenting on the company’s sales performance, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "The market conditions have been challenging to create fresh demand. During June, we rolled out exciting promotional campaigns to make the purchase more rewarding and focused on maximizing retail. On the exports front, we continued to grow marking a significant leap for the company.”

 

Also Read: MG's Electric Vehicles Accounted For 40% Of Its Total Sales In June 2024

 

MG 

 

JSW MG Motor India recorded retail sales of 4644 units in June 2024. The company sold 1,861 EVs in June 2024 which contributed to 40 per cent of its total sales for the month. MG's EV lineup currently consists of the Comet and the ZS EV. According to its statement, MG's all-electric SUV, the ZS EV achieved its highest-ever monthly sales in July, although it didn’t state how many units of the vehicle it sold.

MG Comet Long term 10

 

The company's total sales figures, however, represent a dip in sales of 9 per cent compared to June 2023, when the sales figures stood at 5125 units. MG’s sales figures in June 2024 are also lower than in May 2024, when it stood at 4769 units.

