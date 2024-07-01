Kia India’s H1 2024 Sales Up By 6%; Recorded 9.8% Growth In June

Kia India has recorded positive growth in June 2024, with a 9.8 per cent year-on-year growth. Selling 21,300 units in the past month, the sales are up compared to 19,391 units sold in June 2023. Along with that, the Korean carmaker also managed a 6 per cent growth in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

With the new and updated Kia Sonet finding 9,816 takers in June, it remained the best seller for Kia accounting for almost 46 per cent. Moreover, between January and June of 2024, Kia delivered 1,26,137 units where the Sonet was again a major contributor. Nearly 43 per cent of cars sold in the first half of 2024 were Sonet, followed by Seltos at 32 per cent and Carens found 25 per cent of the total share. In the first half of this year, Kia India’s export figure stood at 12,026 units, of which 3,206 units were delivered in June.

Speaking on the sales performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and National Head, Sales and Marketing, said, "We have observed a healthy month-on-month sales growth in H1 2024, averaging over 21,000 units per month. Our superior product offerings have consistently attracted customers to our showrooms throughout the year, maintaining a strong sales position. We are committed to sustaining this positive trend for the remainder of the year through network expansion and by adding value to our customers' aspirations."

Kia India has also achieved an export milestone of 2.5 lakh units to over 100 markets, produced from their Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh.