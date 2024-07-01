Login
Kia India’s H1 2024 Sales Up By 6%; Recorded 9.8% Growth In June

With 21,300 units sold in June 2024; Kia marginally missed out on a double-digit yearly growth in the month of June.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 1, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Updated Kia Sonet remained the best seller accounting for 43 per cent of sales
  • Seltos and Carens contributed 32% and 25% of sales, respectively
  • 3,206 units were also exported in the month of June

Kia India has recorded positive growth in June 2024, with a 9.8 per cent year-on-year growth. Selling 21,300 units in the past month, the sales are up compared to 19,391 units sold in June 2023.  Along with that, the Korean carmaker also managed a 6 per cent growth in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year. 

 

2024 KIA Sonet Facelift 15

 

With the new and updated Kia Sonet finding 9,816 takers in June, it remained the best seller for Kia accounting for almost 46 per cent. Moreover, between January and June of 2024, Kia delivered 1,26,137 units where the Sonet was again a major contributor. Nearly 43 per cent of cars sold in the first half of 2024 were Sonet, followed by Seltos at 32 per cent and Carens found 25 per cent of the total share. In the first half of this year, Kia India’s export figure stood at 12,026 units, of which 3,206 units were delivered in June. 

 

Also Read: Upcoming Car Launches In July 2024: All-New BMW 5 Series, Nissan X-Trail, Mini Cooper S and More

 

KIA Seltos facelift 38

 

Speaking on the sales performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and National Head, Sales and Marketing, said, "We have observed a healthy month-on-month sales growth in H1 2024, averaging over 21,000 units per month. Our superior product offerings have consistently attracted customers to our showrooms throughout the year, maintaining a strong sales position. We are committed to sustaining this positive trend for the remainder of the year through network expansion and by adding value to our customers' aspirations."

 

Also Read: Toyota India Reports Highest-Ever Monthly Sales In June 2024

 

Kia Carens 2022 12 29 T08 10 04 357 Z

 

Kia India has also achieved an export milestone of 2.5 lakh units to over 100 markets, produced from their Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh.

