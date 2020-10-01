Car Sales September 2020: Kia Registers Highest Ever Domestic Monthly Sales

Kia sold 9,266 units of the Sonet in just 12 days, since it was launched on September 12, 2020

Kia Motors India had a good outing in September 2020 with total sales of 18,676 units, its highest ever domestic monthly sales. The biggest contributor to this was the Kia Sonet, which was launched on September 18, 2020 and Kia sold 9,266 units in just 12 days. Kia's first model for India, the Seltos, continues its strong performance with sales of 9,079 units. Kia's year-on-year growth was recorded to be 147 per cent. In fact, compared to its August sales of 10,845 units, the company's September sales saw a growth of 72.21 per cent.

Also Read: Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals: Comparison Review

(Kia has received over 35,000 bookings for the Sonet so far.)

On the successful run of Kia Motors in India, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said "The Indian auto market is recovering at a better-than-expected pace and we are progressing as per our defined plan. Our third product and the first compact SUV in India, the Kia Sonet, has completely transformed its segment. The Sonet embodies Kia's philosophy of 'The Power to Surprise' and that has shown resonance in the marketplace, as seen in the overwhelming response it has received from Indian customers. The sales of our other industry-leading products like Kia Seltos and Carnival are also encouraging, and with this strong product portfolio, we are confident of continuing the positive forward momentum."

Also Read: Range-Topping Kia Sonet GTX+ Petrol & Diesel Automatic Variant Prices Revealed

(Kia says that it is receiving consistent demand for the Seltos as well)

Kia says that the Sonet has become the highest-selling subcompact SUV since its launch a couple of weeks ago. The company has received over 35,000 bookings for the Sonet so far and says that it continues to get consistent demand for the Seltos. Kia is also aggressive towards making India as export hub with over 70 identified export markets, aiming to trade 50,000 units overseas within the next one year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.